मुश्किल में किसान:प्याज व बीज की कीमत में आई चार गुना उछाल, किसानों की बढ़ी लागत

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों में बढ़ी चिंता बढ़ती महंगाई से कैसे करेंगे प्याज की बोआई

प्याज! चाहे सब्जी हो या फिर चाइनीज डिश, लजीज तभी होगा जब प्याज का मिश्रण हो लेकिन, शायद हाल के दिनों में प्याज आमजनों को यूं कहें कि जिनकी आमद बमुश्किल से दो जून की रोटी मात्र ही हो पाती है, उनका जायका छीन लिया है। वजह साफ है, कीमतों में जबरदस्त उछाल। शायद इसी वजह से आमजनों की थाली से सलाद से लेकर उनके घरों की आंगन में प्याज की भीनी सुगंध नही मिल रही। उधर, प्याज के बीज की कीमत में भी एक -दो नही बल्कि करीब चार गुना उछाल आया है। इससे जिले के किसान सांसत में हैं। उन्हें यह सूझ नहीं रहा है कि वे प्याज की बुवाई करें अथवा नहीं। स्थानीय सीड्स व्यवसायी कह रहे हैं कि बीज महाराष्ट्रा से आता है। फ्लावरिंग के वक्त अत्यधिक बारिश से प्रोडक्शन में कमी आई है।

इधर, प्रोडक्शन में कमी व व्यवसायी से महंगे दर पर बीज खरीद के पेंच में पीस जा रहे। भास्कर की टीम ने मंगलावर को प्याज के सीड्स(बीज) की कीमतों पर पड़ताल की। जिसमे पाया गया कि पिछले साल यानी साल 2019 में एन -5- 3 प्रजाति के बीज की कीमत 600 से 850 रुपए किलोग्राम था, जो इस बार 1000 से 1200 रूपया प्रति किग्रा हो गया है। उधर, खाने के लिए प्याज मंडी से खरीदने में तलबगारों के पसीने छूट रहे हैं। मंडी में प्याज खुदरा मूल्य पर 70 से 80 रुपए किलो बिक रहा है।
एन 5-3 किस्म के बीज की कीमत 600 से 1000 प्रति किग्रा हो गया

किसानों को पर्याप्त संख्या में नहीं मिल रहे प्याज के बीज
इस संबंध में सीड्स व्यापारियों में शामिल शंकर प्रसाद ने बताया कि प्याज के बीज बंगाल से लाते हैं, जहां तक कीमतों में आए उछाल का सवाल है वे बताते हैं कि इस बार उत्पादन में अधिक कमी आई है। जिसके मुख्य कारण है, फ्लावरिंग के वक्त जरुरत से ज्याद बारिश का होना। जिससे उन्हें बीज भी पर्याप्त मात्रा में नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं। वहीं, महसार गांव निवासी किसान राधेश्याम ने बताया कि बारिश की वजह से बीज खराब हो गए हैं, इससे कीमतों में उछाल आया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि प्याज की खेती करने के लिए बीज भी ऊंचे कीमत पर मिल रही है। जिसमें भी दुकानदारों के द्वारा गुणवत्ताहिन बीज उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है।

लहसुन के बीज भी हुए महंगे
प्याज बीज के साथ लहसून के बीज भी महंगे हुए हैं। बीज व्यवसायियों की मानें तो लहसुन के बीज भी 6 सौ रुपए किग्रा बिक रहे हैं। दरअसल रबी सीजन में सब्जी की खेती करने वाले किसानों को इस बार इसके बीज की खरीदी 600 से 800 रुपए किलो की दर पर करनी पड़ रही है। रबी सीजन में सब्जी की खेती करने वाले किसानों को इस बार लहसुन के बीज की खरीदी महंगे दर पर करनी पड़ रही है।

स्टॉक लिमिट का भी हुआ निर्धारण

इधर, सरकार के निर्देशानुसार स्टॉक लिमिट का भी निर्धारण हुआ है, लेकिन जांच पड़ताल नहीं होने की वजह से निर्देश का पालन भी होते नहीं दिख रहा है। इसके तहत थोक व्यापारी 20 टन और खुदरा व्यापारी 3 टन से अधिक प्याज का स्टॉक अपने दुकान या फिर गोदाम में नहीं रख सकता।

