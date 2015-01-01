पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:ऑनलाइन कवि सम्मेलन का हुआ आयोजन

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
मगहिया दलान के द्वारा आयोजित 12 वां ऑनलाइन कवि सम्मेलन का सफल आयोजन किया गया। यह कार्यक्रम प्रत्येक सप्ताह आयोजित होता है जिसका उद्देश्य है मगही के धरोहर को बचाए रखना। इस सम्मेलन में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप जय प्रकाश सिंह केंदुआ नवादा, विशिष्ट अतिथि राजकुमार प्रसाद सिंह डुमरी बरबीघा, अध्यक्ष मिथिलेश बाबू वारसलीगंज नवादा आदि कविगण आमंत्रित थे। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत दीप प्रज्वलन के बाद आचार्य गोपाल जी के द्वारा सरस्वती वंदना, कृष्ण कुमार भट्टा के द्वारा अतिथियों के स्वागत से हुई और सबसे पहले विशिष्ट अतिथि राजकुमार प्रसाद सिंह ने ‘’ इहे से तो कहो हिये तो कहो हा कि कहे हे’’ शीर्षक कविता के द्वारा नेताओं पर व्यंग बाण छोड़ा तो मुख्य अतिथि जयप्रकाश सिंह ने ‘’नेहिया से नय लगतो’’ शीर्षक कविता से लोगों को झूमाया।

राजकुमार प्रसाद ने ‘’दो बन तोहर चौरा के हर बार उजागर कईली हे’’ तो नरेंद्र प्रसाद के ‘’एलेन कईसन जमाना’’ व्यंग बहुत ही मार्मिक छावनी लालमणि विक्रांत का ‘’नव जुवान देश के जाग-जाग’’ जागरण गीत सुनाया। आचार्य गोपाल जी के द्वारा ‘’ हमें भूख पेट रह जाईबै’’ कविता तो भट्टा जी के द्वारा ‘’बाबू के पकड़िया ससुरा में जाके नई हर के रख लेबै लाज’’ जयनंदन सिंह के द्वारा ‘’ईश.... कांटा चुभ गेल’’, महेंद्र प्रसाद देहाती के द्वारा ‘’ मसान नई बनावा’’ मगही महिमा’’ ‘’तोहर कला कैसे जेबो भूला’’ इत्यादि कविता कवियों के द्वारा सुनाया गया। कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा अध्यक्ष मिथिलेश सिंह ने की।

