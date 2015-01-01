पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता जरूरी:जिले में अब तक चलाये गए पुरुष नसबंदी पखवारे में महज 2 पुरुष ने करायी नसबंदी

  • भाग की पूरी कोशिश के बाद भी पुरुष नसबंदी के लिए आगे नहीं आ रहे हैं, जागरूक किया जा रहा

परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रम को गति देने के लिए जिले में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवारा मनाया गया है। लेकिन विभाग की पूरी कोशिश के बाद भी पुरुष नसबंदी के लिए आगे नहीं आ रहे हैं। जब कि कोई भी व्यक्ति संबंधित पीएचसी में जाकर नसबंदी करा सकता है। हालांकि प्रोत्साहन राशि भी दी जाती है। विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जिले भर में कुछ दिन पूर्व चलाये गए पुरुष नसबंदी पखवारा अभी तक सिर्फ 2 पुरुष ने नसबंदी कराया है, जबकि 203 महिलाओं ने परिवार नियोजन कराया है।

इस बाबत सिविल सर्जन डॉ.वीर कुंवर सिंह ने बताया कि परिवार नियोजन के लिए सरकार की ओर से कई स्कीम चलाया जा रहे हैं। नसबंदी एवं बंध्याकरण इसमें से एक है। नसबंदी के प्रति पुरुषों को प्रेरित करने के लिए विभाग द्वारा बीते 23 नवंबर से पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा का आयोजन किया गया है जो 6 दिसंबर तक चला।

इस दौरान कोई भी व्यक्ति संबंधित पीएचसी में जाकर नसबंदी कराकर लाभान्वित हो सकता है। लेकिन नसबंदी को लेकर कई तरह की मिथ्या समाज के अंदर फैली है। जिसको लेकर जागरूकता फैलाई जा रही है पुरुष नसबंदी गर्भ रोकने का स्थाई तरीका है। परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रम को लेकर पुरुषों को भी आगे आना चाहिए।

महिला से ज्यादा आसान पुरुष नसबंदी
सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि पुरुष नसबंदी की एक मामूली प्रक्रिया है। जो महिला नसबंदी की अपेक्षा अधिक सुरक्षित और सरल है। इसके लिए न्यूनतम संसाधन, बुनियादी ढांचा व न्यूनतम देखभाल की आवश्यकता है। हालांकि इस को लेकर समाज में कई प्रकार का भ्रम फैला हुआ है। जिसको लेकर हमें इस भ्रम को तोड़ना होगा। छोटा परिवार सुखी परिवार के आवधारणा को साकार करने के लिए पुरुष को आगे बढ़कर जिम्मेदारी उठाने की जरूरत है। पुरुष नसबंदी के लिए अधिक-अधिक लोगों को आगे आने की जरूरत है।

जागरुकता के लिए कार्यक्रम आयोजित

नसबंदी के लिए जागरुकता कार्यक्रम संचालित किया जा रहा है। इसमें स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों सहित आम लोगों को बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेने की जरूरत है। मोबिलाइजेशन फेज के दौरान अधिक से अधिक प्रचार प्रसार किया गया। जिसमें व्यक्तिगत चर्चा और पुरुष नसबंदी के फायदे हितग्राहियों को बताया गया। साथ ही पुरुष नसबंदी से संबंधित मिथको को दूर करने के लिए परामर्श भी प्रदान किया गया। इसके बावजूद जिले में पुरुष नसबंदी में लोग भाग नहीं ले रहे है। गौरतलब है कि जिले भर में पुरे एक वर्ष में मात्र 4 पुरुष नसबंदी किया गया। वहीं, 1066 महिला ने परिवार नियोजन कराया है।

