पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इमरजेंसी कक्ष में पहुंचे मरीजों का किया इलाज:डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था चरमराई अस्पतालों में ओपीडी सेवा ठप रही, मरीज परेशान

शेखपुरा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला मुख्यालय स्थित सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे मरीजाें काे डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल के कारण इलाज नहीं मिलने से निराश होकर बैरंग लौटना पड़ा

आयुष चिकित्सकों को ऑपरेशन करने के अधिकार मिलने के खिलाफ आईएमए के आह्वान पर जिले के डॉक्टरों ने सदर अस्पताल में प्रदर्शन किया है। जिसके कारण ओपीडी सेवाएं बाधित रही। अपने इलाज को लेकर बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से जिला मुख्यालय स्थित सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे मरीजाें काे डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल के कारण बैरंग अपने घर लौटने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। इस दौरान सदर अस्पताल में मात्र इमरजेंसी सेवाएं चालू रही। इमरजेंसी कक्ष में पहुंचे मरीजों का इलाज किया गया।

शुक्रवार की सुबह छह बजे से शाम छह बजे तक 12 घंटे तक डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल का प्रभाव सदर हॉस्पिटल में साफ देखा गया, यहां ओपीडी सेवा बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुई। इसके साथ ही अस्पताल में सारा कामकाज ठप रहा। ओपीडी बंद रहने के कारण ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से इलाज कराने पहुंचे मरीजों को भारी कठिनाईयों का सामना करना पड़ा। हमेशा खचाखच भरा रहने वाला सदर हॉस्पिटल में वीरानी छाई रही। जिसके कारण रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर पर भी कर्मी नदारद दिखे।

कहा- आईएमए समाज सेवा के दृष्टिकोण से कार्य करता है
आईएमए के जिलाध्यक्ष सह पूर्व सिविल सर्जन डॉ.मृगेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह व सचिव डॉ.रामाश्रय प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा संस्थानों से पढ़ाई किए डॉक्टरों को आधुनिक एलोपैथ के समरूप मान्यता देने से इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन में नाराजगी है। एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों का मानना है कि संगठन समाज सेवा के दृष्टिकोण से कार्य करता है।

इस लिहाज से यह विरोध प्रदर्शन का निर्णय लिया गया है। क्योंकि सरकार की नीति व दिशा निर्देशों के अनुकूल आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकीय संस्थानों से शिक्षा हासिल किए चिकित्सकों को नाक, कान व गला की सर्जरी के लिए भी उपयुक्त माना जाएगा। जो मिक्सोपैथी को बढ़ावा देगा। इससे बिना योग्यता के ही लोग सर्जरी करेंगे। जो आमजन के जीवन के साथ खिलवाड़ है।

ओपीडी सुविधा ठप होने से मरीज परेशान
गौरतलब है कि एक तरफ जहां कोरोना से राज्य में हज़ारों लोगों की जान चली गई है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ आईएमए के द्वारा आयोजित डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल से जिले के स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुई है। दूरदराज से इलाज के लिए आने वाले लोग बेहाल हैं। वहीं, जिले में भीषण ठण्ड है। तापमान 14 डिग्री के आसपास पहुंच गया है। ठण्ड के कारण लोगों के तबीयत खराब होने की शिकायतें बढ़ रही है। शुक्रवार को हड़ताल के कारण मरीज परेशान रहे।

इलाज को पहुंचे लोगों को हुई परेशानी
शहर के बुधौली मोहल्ले से पहुंचे गोरेलाल पासवान ने कहा कि वह अपनी मां का इलाज कराने सदर अस्पताल पहुंचा था, लेकिन यहां आने पर डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल पर होने की जानकारी मिली। अरियरी प्रखण्ड के घुसकुरी गांव की मनिता देवी ने बताया की वह इतनी दूर से अपने इलाज को यहां पहुंची थी। लेकिन अब उन्हें लौटने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। सदर प्रखंड के कारे गांव की रीना देवी ने भी कुछ ऐसा ही दुखड़ा सुनाया।

ओपीडी में रोजाना 300 से 400 मरीजों का होता है इलाज
सदर अस्पताल में रोजाना 300 से 400 मरीज अपने इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में पहुंचते है। जिसमें सभी तरह के मरीजों का इलाज शामिल होता है। सुबह आठ बजे के बाद रोजाना ओपीडी में इलाज के लिये आने वाले मरीजों की लाइन लगी रहती है। इसमें महिलाओं की संख्या ज्यादा होती है। शुक्रवार को डॉक्टर के हड़ताल में रहने के कारण ओपीडी में पहुंचने वाले मरीजों को वापस लौटना पड़ा।

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल के कारण मरीज़ों को समस्या झेलनी पड़ रही है। इस बाबत सिविल सर्जन डॉ.वीर कुंवर ने बताया कि डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल के मद्देनज़र अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी सेवा को चालू रखा गया ताकि किसी भी परिस्थिति में निपटा जा सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें