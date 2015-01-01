पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेतीबारी:नहीं मिल रहे धान के खरीदार, खलिहान में धान रख इंतजार कर रहे किसान

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
घाटकुसुम्भा में बिक्री के लिए रखे गए धान।

किसानों के खेतों में लगे धान की कटनी हो गई है। खरीदार कोई नहीं। कहने को तो सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य 19 सौ रुपया प्रति क्विंटल पर खरीद करना है। लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि एक हजार रुपए मे भी कोई खरीदार नहीं है। बिहार के हर राजनीतिक पार्टी किसानों के हित में बात करती है किन्तु सच्चाई इसके विपरीत है। किसानों की समस्या को लेकर न तो सरकार गंभीर है और न ही अधिकारी उन्हें शायद यह भी मालूम नहीं कि धान खरीद मुद्दा है या नहीं। हार्वेस्टर से धान की कटिंग हो रहा है बाजार में खरीदार नही मजबूरन किसानों को खेत व गांव के आस-पास धान की रखवाली करना पड़ रहा है। धान के कटोरे से विख्यात घाटकुसुम्भा प्रखंड के किसानों को पहले से संकट है ऐसे में उन्हें किसी तारणहार की तलाश है जो समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदारी करा सके। इधर चेवाड़ा प्रखंड में किसानों का कहना है कि अगर फसल समय पर नहीं कटा तो रबी फ़सल के बुआई पर बहुत खासा असर पड़ सकता है। फिलहाल दिवाली पर्व से पहले फ़सल का कटाई जोरों पर शुरू हो जाता था पर मजदूरों के अभाव में धान की कटाई का काम धीमा चलने की आशंका का प्रबल हो गई हैं। वहीं, धान खलिहान में आने के बाद बेचने में समस्या है।

खेताें में नमी होने के कारण नहीं चल रहा हार्वेस्टर
खेतों में नमी होने के कारण हार्वेस्टर आधे से अधिक खेतों में फिलहाल नहीं चल पाएगा और चलेगा भी तो नवंबर महीने के लास्ट तक, जिससे धान के बलिया पक कर अनाज खेतों में झड़ने का डर सताने लगा है। प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गावों के किसानों मे यही बात चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। किसान विजय पांडे, संजय यादव, राकेश महतो आदि नेे बताया कि खलिहानों की छिलाई कर उसे तैयार किया जा चुका है।

बाहर से नहीं आ पा रहे मजदूर, धान की कटाई में परेशानी, कोरोना बना कारण
शेखोपुरसराय प्रखंड में धान का फसल पक कर लगभग तैयार हो चुका है। धान की बालियों को देखकर किसानों के चेहरे जहां एक ओर खुशी का माहौल रहा है वहीं, दूसरी ओर फसल काटने वाले मजदूरों का न आना किसानों के लिए चिंता का भी विषय बना हुआ है। बता दे कि दूसरे राज्य से प्रति वर्ष बड़ी संख्या में धान कटनी के मजदूर घाटकुसुम्भा प्रखंड केे लिए आते हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर सभी मजदूर अपने गांव से नहीं आना चाह रहे हैं। जो किसान मजदूरों को लाने के लिए उनके गांव जा चुके हैं उन्हें भी बैरंग वापस लौटना पड़ा है, किसान उनके गृह पर जाकर उन्हें बुलाने का भरपूर कोशिश कर रहे हैं परंतु अबकी बार मजदूरों का बहुत कम मात्रा में आना किसानों के लिए एक चिंता का विषय बना हुआ हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि अभी तक मजदूर नहीं आने से हमलोगो बहुत चिंतित हैं। वहीं, प्रखंड केे अन्य गांव के किसानों का भी यही हाल है। सभी मुश्किल में हैं।

