आस्था:भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही आस्था के महापर्व छठ का पारण

शेखपुरा6 घंटे पहले
  • छठ व्रतियों ने की सुख-समृद्धि व कोरोना से मुक्ति के लिए प्रार्थना, भोर में ही घाट पर पहुंचने लगे व्रती और श्रद्धालु
  • कोरोना गाइडलाइंस पर भारी पड़ी लोकआस्था, उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर किया छठ का पारण

उदीयमान भगावन सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही लोक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ जिले में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से शनिवार को संपन्न हो गया। शुक्रवार की शाम डूबते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया गया। वहीं, शनिवार की सुबह व्रतियों ने शहर के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। छठ महापर्व को लेकर संपूर्ण शहर भक्तिपूर्ण वातावरण में डूबा रहा। शहर में चारों ओर छठ मैया के गीतों की धुन सुनाई देती रही। शहर के रतोइया नदी के तट पर मनोरम दृश्य देखने को मिला।

जहां लोगों ने खुले जल में भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। इसके अलावे अरघौती पोखर, हसनगंज, इन्दाय सहित अन्य स्थलों पर लोगों ने भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। वहीं, दूरदराज के गांवों में भी छठ महापर्व को लेकर मनोरम दृश्य बना रहा। श्रद्धालु पूरे उत्साह के साथ छठ घाटों पर पहुंचे और व्रतियों ने भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। कई लोगाें ने घर के छत पर पूजा किया और भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। श्रद्धालु प्रात:काल से ही छठ घाट की ओर डाला के साथ रवाना हो गए। सूर्य की लालिमा देखते ही व्रती एवं श्रद्धालुओं के चेहरे पर प्रसन्नता झलकने लगी। इससे पूर्व व्रती तथा श्रद्धालु ने घंटों भगवान सूर्य के उगने का इंतजार जल में खड़े होकर किया। व्रती के जल से निकलने के बाद लोगों ने उनके पांव छुए और आशिष प्राप्त किया।

इस दौरान व्रतियों ने पुरुषों को टीका लगाया तथा महिलाओं की मांग में सिंदूर दिया तथा उनके सुहाग की दीघार्यु होने की प्रार्थना की। अर्घ्य देने के बाद लोगों में प्रसाद प्राप्त करने की होड़ लग गई। लोगों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। छठ पूजा को लेकर शहर में जिला प्रशासन व नगर परिषद की व्यवस्था ना काफी दिखा। हालाँकि मुख्य घाटों पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई थी। जिसके कारण विभिन्न पूजा समितियों के लोगों निजी राशि खर्च कर घाटों पर सफाई, ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव तथा रोशनी की व्यवस्था की गई थी।
छठी माई से दुनिया को कोरोना से मुक्त करने की कामना की
जिले में छठ महापर्व में उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए विभिन्न घाटों पर बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ी रही। जिला प्रशासन ने लोगों से अपने घरों के छतों पर छठ मनाने की अपील की थी, लेकिन व्रतियों पर इसका कोई असर नहीं दिखा। जिला प्रशासन की अपील पर छठ महापर्व की आस्था भारी दिखाई पड़ा। वहीं, छठ घाट पर उपस्थित लोगों ने कहा कि छठ बिहार का महापर्व है।

दंडवत करते महिलाएं पहुंचीं छठ घाट
छठव्रती महिलाओं ने सूर्य भगवान को दंडवत करते छठ घाट पर पहुंच कर उगते हुए भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। गौरतलब है कि आस्था का महान पर्व छठ का चौथा दिन छठव्रती महिला घाट पर पहुंच कर उगते हुए सूर्य भगवान को अर्घ्य दिया। इस दौरान कई महिला अपनी आस्था को पूरा करते हुए छठ घाट पर दंडवत करते पहुंची। बताया जाता है कि महिलाएं अपनी मन्नतों के मुताबिक छठ पर्व के दौरान घाट पर जाने के लिए दंडवत करती हैं। जहां महिलाएं घर से जाते समय सड़क पर लेट कर भगवान भास्कर की पूजा करती हैं। ये सिलसिला घर से घाट जाते समय चलते रहता है। जहां महिलाएं अपनी मन्नतों के मुताबिक दंडवत करती छठ घाट पहुंचती हैं। आस्था की ये तस्वीर कई मायने में इस पर्व को और मजबूती प्रदान करती है।

विधायक विभिन्न घाटों का लगातार करते रहे निरीक्षण
शेखपुरा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक विजय सम्राट के द्वारा साफ़-सफाई से लेकर समापन के दिन तक विभिन्न छठ घाटों का जायजा लेते रहे। वहीं, छठ घाट पर पहुंच रहे श्रद्धालुओं, पूजा समिति आदि लोगों से सुविधाओं का फीडबैक भी लिया, जिसे जल्द ही सुधार लाने का आश्वासन दिए। लोगों ने कहा कि जिले का यह ऐतिहासिक दिन रहा कि कोई विधायक छठ व्रतियों के प्रति इतनी रूचि दिखाया और खुद लोगों के पहुंचकर उनकी हालचाल जान रहा है। इस दौरान कई व्रतियों ने उन्हें टिका लगाकार आशीर्वाद दिया। विधायक विजय सम्राट ने कहा कि उन पर जनता ने जो भरोसा जताया है उसपे खरा उतरने का काम करूँगा। इस दौरान उन्होंने शहर के रातोईया घाट, हसनगंज घाट अरघौती पोखर सहित दर्जनों घाटों का निरीक्षण किया।

