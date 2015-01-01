पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाह:कोरोना से बचाव के प्रति लोग लापरवाह

शेखपुरा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। वहीं, जिले में मंगलवार को 4 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने से कुल संक्रमितो की संख्या 2888 हो गई है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए एसीएमओ डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद सिंह ने बताय कि जिले में अबतक 121104 लोग का जांच किया गया। जिसमें 2888 संक्रमित पाया गया। वहीं, 2871 मरीज रिकवर होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 15 मरीजों का इलाज डॉक्टरों की देखरेख में किया जा रहा है। जिसमें से 6 मरीज़ों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखकर इलाज किया जा रहा है। साथ ही 12 लोग कोरोना से अपनी जान गवा चुके है। इसके बावजूद जिला कोरोना से बचाव के क्रम में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। प्रतिदिन सवारी गाड़ी, एटीएम, सदर अस्पताल में लगातार भीड़ देखी जा रही है। जिसको लेकर जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों पर रोको-टोको अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

चेवाड़ा में 236 लोगों की गई जांच, एक पॉजिटिव
चेवाड़ा प्रखंड के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मंगलवार कोरोना की जांच की गई। इस दौरान 236 लोगों की जांच की गई, जिसमें से एक का रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया। जानकारी देते हुए पीएचसी प्रबंधक सुरेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि पीएचसी में लगातार कोरोना की जांच जारी है। कोरोना जैसी गंभीर बीमारी पर रोक लगाने के लिए एवं इस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए छुट्टी के दिन भी कोरोना जांच शिविर में कोरोना की जांच की जा रही है। लोगों को अभी भी सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है बिना माक्स के बिल्कुल बाहर नहीं निकलना चाहिए ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें