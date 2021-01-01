पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:खरजवां मोहल्ला के लोगों को जलजमाव से परेशानी

शेखपुराएक घंटा पहले
बरबीघा नगर परिषद क्षेत्र का खरजवां मोहल्ला शहर का पॉश एरिया कहलाता है। इस मोहल्ले में अधिकांश रोज़गरिया निवास करते हैं। जिनका रहन सहन साफ सुथरा होता है पर इस मोहल्ले का संपर्क पथ का हाल बेहाल है। महीनों से इस मोहल्ले के संपर्क पथ पर जलजमाव की स्थिति बनी हुई है। नगर परिषद द्वारा इस जल जमाव को समाप्त करने के लिए कोई कारगर पहल अब तक नहीं किया जा सका है। घरों के नाली का पानी जलजमाव को दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ा रहा है। वर्तमान में इस रोड पर घुटना भर पानी जमा है।

लोग इसी को पार कर अपने घर में आवागमन करते हैं। गंदे पानी में आवागमन करने के कारण इस मोहल्ले के प्राय लोग ठंड में भी कई बार स्नान करने को विवश है। बच्चे घर से निकलना बंद कर दिए हैं। अभिभावक जरूरत पड़ने पर ही घर से निकला करते हैं। इस मोहल्ले के निवासी कमलेश गुप्ता, राहुल गुप्ता, दिलीप गुप्ता आदि ने बताया कि कई बार इस समस्या से नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को अवगत कराया गया है पर कोई कार्रवाई संभव नहीं हो पाई है।

किसी ने नहीं बतायी समस्या
^इधर कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कुमार रित्विक ने बताया कि वे इस समस्या से अवगत नहीं थे। समस्या को संज्ञान में लिया गया है। शीघ्र ही खरजवां निवासियों को जलजमाव से को निजात मिलेगा।

वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

