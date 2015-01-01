पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिखी मुस्तैदी:घाटों पर मौजूद रहे सामाजिक संगठन के लोग

शेखपुरा8 घंटे पहले
  • छठ घाट पर व्रतियों को किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हो इसलिए मुस्तैद रहे वॉलटियर्स

जिले के विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों द्वारा व्रतियों के बीच पूजा सामग्री का वितरण किया। शहर के चांदनी चौक, जिला समाहरणालय के समीप व्रतियों के बीच पूजा सामग्री का वितरण किया, जबकि विभिन्न घाटों पर पूजा समिति के सदस्यों द्वारा शनिवार की सुबह व्रतियों के बीच रसगुल्ला, नाश्ता व चाय वितरण किया। इस दौरान पूजा समिति के सदस्यों की तत्परता रहने के कारण किसी भी घाट से किसी प्रकार के घटना की सुचना नहीं मिली। सरकार द्वारा छठ पूजा के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन में लोगों को घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ कम संख्या में जाकर छठ पूजा करने की इजाजत मिली थी।

जागरुकता व बचाव को ले नहीं लगा शिविर

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर पूरे देश में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लगातार लोगों को जागरूक अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के अनुपालन को लेकर लगातार दिशा-निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं। वहीं, जिले में भी लगातार कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही है, लेकिन जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा छठ महापर्व पर विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर जागरूकता शिविर का आयोजन नहीं किया गया। विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर हजारों छठव्रती उपस्थित रहे।

