गुलाबी ठंड:तापमान में गिरावट होने के बाद सुबह व शाम में आ गई गुलाबी ठंड

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले में धीरे-धीरे मौसम बदल रहा है। दिन व रात के तापमान में अंतर होने लगा है। मौसम में गर्मी के साथ ठंड का अहसास भी होने लगा है। दिन में मौसम गर्म रहता है, लेकिन देर शाम के बाद ठंड का एहसास होने लगती है। दिन व रात के मौसम में करीब 10 से 15 डिग्री तक का अंतर आ गया है। जिससे लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। वहीं, तापमान में अंतर होना वायरस व बैक्टीरिया के पनपने का कारण बन गया है। इससे वायरल बुखार, मलेरिया, खांसी के मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं। जिसके कारण सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी व प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भी मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। जिसके कारण सदर अस्पताल में सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार के प्रतिदिन सैकड़ो मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं।

वहीं, निजी अस्पताल व क्लीनिक में भी मरीजो की भीड़ लगी रहा रही हैं। जिसमें कई खतरनाक बीमारियों के भी लक्षण मिल रहे हैं। इस बाबत कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र अरियरी के मौसम विशेषज्ञ शबाना ने बताया कि आसमान में साफ रहने की संभावना हैं। जबकि तापमान तथा अपेक्षित आद्रता समान्य रहने का अनुमान है। साथ ही सामान्य गति की हवा चलने की संभावना रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि आने वाले दिनों में अधिकतम तापमान 32.5 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट व न्यूनतम तापमान में 18.7 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट होगी। वहीं, अधिकतम अपेक्षिक आद्रता 52% और न्यूनतम अपेक्षिक आद्रता 22% रहने का अनुमान है। जबकि 7 से 9 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चलने की संभावना हैं।

मौसम परिवर्तन से बीमारियां : वहीं, डॉक्टर्स की मानें तो इस मौसम में पुरानी एलर्जी, खांसी, अस्थमा, सांस का मर्ज उखड़ जाता है। नाक, आंख, फेफड़े की झिल्ली प्रभावित होती है। सांस फूलना, छींक, बुखार, खांसी हो जाता है। वायरल फीवर होने से बोन मैरो प्रभावित हो जाता है, जिससे खून में प्लेटलेट्स कम होने लगते हैं। जिगर में सूजन आने से उल्टी और भूख कम हो जाती है। ब्लड प्रेशर, दिल व दिमाग की बीमारी बढ़ जाती है।

बरतें सावधानियां
पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ.अशोक कुमार ने कहा कि मौसम परिवर्तन से शरीर का तापमान भी प्रभावित होता है। जिसको लेकर सवधानी बरते की जरूरत है। इस मौसम में मधुमेह रोगी, गर्भवती, बुजुर्ग और बच्चों के बीमार होने की आशंका बढ़ जाती है। इसलिए इनका विशेष ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। बीमार होने से बचने के लिए ठंडा पानी पीना बंद करें। कूलर, एसी व पंखा नहीं चलाएं। हार्ट, बीपी की नियमित जांच कराए। नियमित व्यायाम करें। बासी चीजें नहीं खाएं, फास्ट फूड से परहेज करें।

