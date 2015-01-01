पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता:नगर परिषद की लापरवाही और ठंड से कांप रहे शहर के रैनबसेरे

शेखपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • नगर परिषद को शहर के 3 स्थानों पर आश्रय स्थल बनाने का था निर्देश

तापमान में निरंतर हो रही गिरावट को लेकर शहर में ठंड का स्तर काफी बढ़ गया है। वहीं, ठंड के कारण अच्छे-अच्छे लोगों को घरों से निकलने में परेशानी हो रही है। जिसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा नगर परिषद को शहर के 3 स्थानों पर आश्रय स्थल बनाने का निर्देश दिया गया था। लेकिन, नगर परिषद की लापरवाही के कारण रैनबसेरे को आश्रय स्थल की सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। जिसके कारण इस भयंकर ठंड में बेघरों को सड़कों पर ही रात गुजारने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

दरअसल 28 नवंबर को जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा शेखपुरा नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी दिनेश दयाल को जिले में बढ़ते ठण्ड को लेकर शहर के तीन स्थानों पर आश्रय स्थल का निर्माण कर गरीब व असहाय व्यक्तियों के लिए ठंड से बचाव को लेकर आश्रय देने का सख्त निर्देश दिया गया था। ताकि उनके स्वास्थ्य पर कोई प्रतिकूल असर प्रभाव नहीं पड़े। जिसमें नगर परिषद् अंतर्गत गिरिहिंडा बस स्टैंड व एकसारी में आश्रय स्थल बना हुआ है।

इसके साथ ही एक अस्थाई रैन बसेरा रेलवे स्टेशन रोड में मस्जिद के पास बनाया गया है। लेकिन नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी के लापरवाही के कारण स्टेशन रोड में बने रैन बसेरा पर ताला लटके हुए हैं, जबकि एकसारी में बना रैन बसेरा में किसी प्रकार की कोई सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं है, हालांकि उक्त रैन बसेरा का मरम्मति कार्य जरूर चल रहा है। वहीं, गिरिहिंडा बस स्टैंड पर बने रैन बसेरा पर सभी प्रकार की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिसके कारण बेघरों को इस ठंड में सड़कों पर रात बिताने पर मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

एकसारी गांव स्थित रैन बसेरा में नहीं है कोई सुविधा

वही, एकसारी गांव स्थित रैन बसेरा में कोई सुविधा नहीं है, जिसके कारण कोई भी निवास नहीं कर रहे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि 2019 में इस रैन बसेरा का उद्घाटन किया गया था। शुरुआती दौर में कुछ लोग रह रहे थे। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद से लेकर अब तक कोई इस स्थान पर नहीं आए हैं। फ़िलहाल इस रैन बसेरा में मरम्मति कार्य चल रहा है।

स्टेशन रोड स्थित अस्थाई रैनबसेरा में लटका है ताला
जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर नगर परिषद के द्वारा खानापूर्ति को लेकर स्टेशन रोड स्थित सामुदायिक भवन में रैन बसेरा का निर्माण किया गया था। लेकिन, साफ-सफाई के बाद उस पर ताला लटका हुआ है। व्यवस्था नहीं रहने के कारण कोई बेघर भी रैन बसेरा पर आना मुनासिब नहीं समझते है। वहीं, नगर परिषद सिर्फ खानापूर्ति के लिए समुदाय भवन को रैन बसेरा का नाम दिया है।

गिरिहिंडा बस स्टैंड पर स्थित रैन बसेरा में दी जा रही है सुविधा
गिरिहिंडा बस स्टैंड के समीप स्थित रैन बसेरा में लोगों को सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। इस संबंध में रैन बसेरा देखभाल कर रही किरण देवी ने बताया कि प्रबंधक नीतू कुमारी के साथ-साथ 3 केयर टेकर के द्वारा रैन बसेरा में आ रहे बेघरों को आश्रय दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि यहां पर आ रहे लोगों को बेड का किसी प्रकार का किराया नहीं लगता है जबकि बेघरों के द्वारा खाने की मांग किए जाने पर उन्हें 30 रुपए का भुगतान करना पड़ता है। अब तक पिछले 3 सालों में 3478 लोगों ने इस रैन बसेरे को अपना आश्रय ले चुके हैं।

दिन भर ताला लटका रहता है

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि इन्द्र मोहल्ले स्थित रैन बसेरा में दिन भर ताला लटका रहता हैं। शुरुआती दौर में नगर परिषद ने खानापूर्ति को लेकर रैन बसेरा की साफ-सफाई कराया गया था। लेकिन हमेशा ताला ही लटका रहता है।

