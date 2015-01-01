पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेई को पीटा:कमीशन मांगने पर संवेदक ने चौराहे पर मनरेगा जेई को पीटा

शेखपुरा6 घंटे पहले
मनरेगा में बड़े पैमाने पर लूट खसोट है, अधिकारियों की मनमानी चलती है तथा इंजीयनियर मनमाफिक कमीशन वसूलते हैं इस तरह की शिकायतें अक्सर सुनने को मिलती है। मंगलवार को इसका एक ज्वलंत उदहारण देखने को मिला। शहर के कटरा चौक पर दो व्यक्ति को आपस में भिड़ते देख दोनों तरफ भीड़ लग गयी और ट्रैफिक जाम लग गया। दोनों के बीच काफी देर गाली-गलौज व हाथापाई होती रही। बाद में स्थानीय लोगों के बीच बचाव के बाद मामला को शांत कराया गया। इस सम्बन्ध में कामता गांव के संवेदक रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा मनरेगा योजना के तहत कार्य कराया गया था।

जिसमें से दो लाख रुपए का भुगतान हुआ था। भुगतान के एवज में सिंचाई विभाग जेई संतोष कुमार जो शेखपुरा प्रखंड में मनरेगा का भी अतिरिक्त कार्य देख रहे है उनके द्वारा 10 प्रतिशत कमीशन की मांग की जा रही थी तथा संवेदक को गाली देकर धमकी दी जा रही थी कि अगर 10 प्रतिशत कमीशन नहीं दोगे तो शेष कार्य की एमवी पर साइन नहीं करेंगे। रमेश ने बताया कि वह बार-बार आरजु विनती कर रहे थे, लेकिन जेई ने फोन पर ही अपशद बोलकर कहा कि तुम मुझे पहचानते नहीं हो मैं तुम्हे बर्बाद कर दूंगा।

इतने पर बात और भी आगे बढ़ गयी। मंगलवार को दोनों आमने-सामने होते ही बीच कटरा चौक पर ही भिड़ गए और मारपीट होने लगी। रमेश कुमार ने कहा कि जेई के धमकी एवं गाली गलौज तथा कमीशन मांगने का ऑडियो रिकॉडिंग भी है जरुरत पड़ने पर वह भी वायरल किया जायेगा। हालांकि जेई संतोष कुमार ने कमीशन की बात को बेबुनियाद बताया है।

