लोक अदालत:56 लाख से अधिक का किया सेटलमेंट

शेखपुराएक घंटा पहले
कार्यक्रम में जिला जज व अन्य न्यायिक पदाधिकारी।
  • आपसी विवाद सुलझाने के लिए राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत सबसे कारगर मंच : जिला जज

जिले में पहली बार ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन शेखपुरा न्यायालय परिसर में आयोजित किया गया। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के द्वारा आयोजित ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ जिला जज जनार्दन त्रिपाठी ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि दो पक्षों के बीच विवाद सुलझाने के लिए लोक अदालत सबसे कारगर मंच है। यहां बिना किसी खर्च के आपसी -सुलह के आधार पर मामलों का निष्पादन किया जाता है।

इसका लाभ समाज के सभी लोगों को उठाना चाहिए। न्यायालय परिसर में आयोजित ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में सिविल मैटर, सार्टिफिकेट, क्रिमिनल कम्पाउंड, बैंक ऋण सहित अन्य प्रकार के सुलहनीय मामलों का ऑनलाइन निष्पादन किया गया। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि इसको लेकर पांच पीठों का गठन किया गया था। प्रथम पीठ में परिवार बाद न्यायालय के हसीमउद्दीन अंसारी, द्वितीय पीठ में एडीजे- 02 ग़यासुद्दीन, तृतीय पीठ में सीजेएम संजय सिंह, चतुर्थ पीठ में एसीजेएम विवेकानंद प्रसाद एवं पांचवा पीठ में मुंसिफ न्यायालय में जिगर शाह शामिल रहे।

इस अवसर पर विधिज्ञ संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष अरविंद सिंह, महासचिव विनोद कुमार सिंह, संयुक्त सचिव मनोज कुमार मन्नू आदि लोग मौजूद रहे। जबकि कार्यक्रम का संचालन विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव राजेश कुमार ने किया। ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में कुल 28 मामलों का निष्पादन आपसी सुलह के आधार पर किया गया। इस बाबत विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि यूको बैंक के 12, एसबीआई शेखपुरा 05, एडीबी 80, बरबीघा एसबीआई 35, केनरा बैंक 07, ग्रामीण बैंक 33, इंडियन बैंक 03 के 175 मामलों को निपटारा किया गया।

