कवायद जारी:मातृ-शिशु मृत्यु दर कम करने को चल रहीं कई योजनाएं

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले से लेकर प्रखंडस्तर तक किए जा रहे हैं प्रयास, चलाया जा रहा है जागरुकता कार्यक्रम

केंद्र व राज्य सरकार स्वास्थ्य विभाग के स्तर से जिले में मातृ एवं शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने के लिए विभिन्न योजनाएं चल रही हैं। ताकि, सुरक्षित प्रसव के साथ-साथ मातृ व शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाई जा सके। सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही विभिन्न योजनाओं के सफल संचालन के लिए जिला स्तर से लेकर प्रखंड स्तर पर निरंतर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं, जिसका सकारात्मक असर भी दिख रहा है। लेकिन, जिले के ग्रामीणों इलाकों में अभी भी ऐसे गांव हैं, जहां गर्भवती महिलाओं को सरकारी अस्पतालों में भर्ती करने के बजाए परिजन घरेलू प्रसव व निजी क्लीनिक में ले जाते हैं। जो जच्चा व बच्चा दोनों के लिए खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है।
23% महिलाएं ही करा पाती हैं पहले जांच

स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण (2015-16) के अनुसार जिले में 71 प्रतिशत प्रसव अस्पतालों में होते हैं। जिसमें 78 प्रतिशत प्रसव किसी प्रशिक्षित चिकित्सक या नर्स की निगरानी में होते हैं। वहीं, 77 प्रतिशत गर्भवती माताएं मातृ एवं बाल सुरक्षा कार्ड प्राप्त करती हैं। 35 प्रतिशत गर्भवती महिलाएं गर्भधारण के तीन महीने के अंदर प्रसव पूर्व जांच कराती हैं। 23 प्रतिशत महिलाएं ही प्रसव पूर्व 4 जांच करा पाती हैं। इन आंकड़ों में सुधार करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग व समेकित बाल विकास परियोजना मिल कर काम कर रहे हैं।

ग्रामीण इलाकों में दिया जा रहा वीएचएसएनडी

सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर वीर कुंवर सिंह ने बताया कि ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य, स्वच्छता एवं पोषण दिवस (वीएचएसएनडी) पर अधिक से अधिक गर्भवती महिलाओं की प्रसव पूर्व जांच सुनिश्चित कराने पर बल दिया जाता रहा है। इसके लिए सभी एएनएम एवं आशाओं का क्षमतावर्धन भी किया गया है। साथ ही प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के संबंधित प्रभारी चिकित्सा अधिकारी के साथ क्षेत्रीय कार्यकर्ताओं को भी इसको लेकर विशेष निर्देश दिए गए हैं। संस्थागत प्रसव कराने से शिशुओं के साथ-साथ माताएं भी सुरक्षित रहती हैं।

