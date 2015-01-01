पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरी जीत:सिंचाई, बेरोजगारी, सड़क, पानी व विधि व्यवस्था की समस्या करेंगे दूर: सुदर्शन

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • 2010 में लोजपा की टिकट पर लड़कर तीसरे नंबर पर थे

शेखपुरा के राजनीतिक घराने की तीसरी पीढ़ी की उपज बरबीघा के निर्वाचित जदयू विधायक सुदर्शन कुमार बरबीघा से दूसरी बार निर्वाचित हुए हैं। सुदर्शन के राजनीतिक सफर की शुरुआत 2010 में हुई थी। जब वह बरबीघा से लोजपा की टिकट से चुनाव लड़े थे। हालांकि उस वक्त लगभग 19000 वोट लाकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे थे। सुदर्शन की पहचान पूर्व सांसद राजो सिंह से होती है। राजो सिंह कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता थे और वह लगातार चुनाव जीतते रहे थे।लिहाजा शेखपुरा में उनकी मजबूत पकड़ थी।

सांसद बनने के बाद बरबीघा से लेकर बेगूसराय तक उनकी तूती बोलती थी। सुदर्शन के पिता संजय सिंह एवं माता सुनीला देवी भी शेखपुरा की विधायक रही हैं। लिहाजा बरबीघा के इलाके में उनकी अलग पहचान है। मृदभाषी स्वाभव के सुदर्शन कई बार बरबीघा के युवाओं में अपनी पैठ बनाने के लिए क्रिकेट मैच का आयोजन भी करवाते रहे तथा वह किसी के आमंत्रण पर छोटे-मोटे कार्यक्रम मे जाने से नही हिचकते थे। दूसरी बार विधायक निर्वाचित होने के बाद उन्होंने बात करते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र में समस्याएं तो अनंत है लेकिन जो बड़ी समस्या है उसे प्राथमिकता के आधार पर हल किया जाएगा।

बरबीघा को विकसित विधानसभा क्षेत्र बनाना है पहली प्राथमिकता

सिंचाई, बेरोजगारी, सड़क, विधि व्यवस्था तथा पानी की समस्याएं अभी भी है। जिसे दूर करने के लिए वह सम्बन्धित विभागों से संपर्क कर कराने का कार्य करेंगे। डॉक्टर, पुलिस तथा शिक्षक अगर समय पर अपनी ड्यूटी करेंगे तो समाज की कई समस्याएं आप हल हो जाएगी। अधिकारी जनता के कार्यों में तत्परता दिखाएं तथा बरबीघा एक विकसित विधानसभा के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाएं। उत्कृष्ट कोटि शिक्षण संस्थान खुले, इसके लिए वह प्रयास करेंगे। वह कभी भी किसी के निजी मामलों में न कभी हस्तक्षेप किये और न आगे करेंगे। हर किसी को अपना रोजगार करने की पूर्ण आज़ादी होगी। ये हमारे सरकार के भी संकल्प होगा और मेरा भी संकल्प होगा।

जिले में भ्रष्टाचार पर अंकुश लगाने की होगी प्रमुख जिम्मेदारी

सुदर्शन ने कहा कि मेरी जीत बरबीघा वासियों की जीत है।उनको बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, सांसद राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ ललन सिंह, बिहार प्रदेश जदयू के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अशोक चौधरी, बिहार विधानसभा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार चौधरी को धन्यवाद दिया। सुदर्शन ने अपनी प्राथमिकता और प्रतिबद्धता बताते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्रवासियों के दुख दर्द की सुनवाई कर उचित कार्यवाही करना और कराना, बरबीघा में शांति और सौहार्द बनाए रखना, क्षेत्र के सभी सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी संस्थाओं को गुणवत्तापूर्ण बनाकर लोकहित में लोकार्पण करेंगे।

