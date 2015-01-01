पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:गन्ना किसान को नहीं मिल रहा योजनाओं का लाभ

शेखपुराएक घंटा पहले
  विधानसभा चुनाव में उठा था वारसलीगंज में बंद पड़े चीनी मील का मुद्दा, बाद में भूले, परेशान हो रहे गन्ना उत्पादक किसान

ढेलवा गुड़ और गन्ने की मिठास के लिए मशहूर शेखपुरा जिला के शेखोपुरसराय प्रखंड के किसान अब परंपरागत गन्ने की खेती छोड़ धान गेहूं की खेती करने को मजबूर है। गन्ना की खेती छोड़ने की वजह किसानों की हालत दयनीय बताया जा रहा है। दरअसल, वारसलीगंज स्थित चीनी मील बंद होने की वजह से अब ईख का कोई खरीददार नही है, लिहाज़ा किसान गन्ने की खेती छोड़ने को मजबूर हो गए। सरकार से कई बार बंद चीनी मिल को चालू करने की किसानों ने गुहार भी लगाई लेकिन सिर्फ आश्वासन मिलकर ही रह गया।

जहां सूबे के मुखिया नीतीश कुमार विकास के नाम पर अपनी पीठ थपथपाते नहीं थकते। वहीं, शेखपुरा में विकास कोसों दूर है, उद्योग धंधे सारे चौपट हो गए हैं। हालांकि विधानसभा चुनाव में चीनी मिल चालु करने की मुद्दा भी जोरो-शोरो से उठाया गया, लेकिन चुनाव समाप्त होने के यह मुद्दा राजनीति दल भूल गए। वहीं, सरकार के उदासीन रवैये के कारण वर्षों से बंद नवादा जिले के वारसलीगंज स्थित चीनी मील खोला नही जा सका।

गन्ना किसानों की बात करें तो इन्हें पहले 2 हजार रुपये कट्ठा के हिसाब से गन्ने का मूल्य मिला करता था। लेकिन अब किसानों को मात्र 5 सौ रुपये का मूल्य ही मिल पाता है। एक कट्ठा में 10 क्विंटल गन्ना उपज होती है। किसानों को मात्र 5 सौ रुपये में कलवार के हाथों बेचने को विवश होना पड़ रहा है। अगर चीनी मिल शुरू हो जाती है, तो गन्ना किसानों की स्थिति बेहतर हो सकती है।

गन्ना की खेती छोड़ने को किसान मजबूर
मजबूर किसान गन्ना की खेती करनी ही छोड़ दी है जो किसान खेती कर भी रहे हैं, उन्हें मेहनताना नहीं मिलने से नाखुश हैं। कलवार वाले भी मनमर्जी ढंग से किसान से गन्ना खरीदते हैं। वहीं, सरकार की तरफ से चलाई जा रही योजनाओं का लाभ भी इन किसानों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। जिससे उन्हें काफी परेशानी हो रही है।

