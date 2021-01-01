पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जीवाड़ा:भवन निर्माण विभाग में टेंडर घोटाला फिर उजागर

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काम करा लिए जाने बाद चहेतों को दिया टेंडर, आलाधिकारी से उठी जांच की मांग

पारदर्शी सरकार तथा पारदर्शी निविदा कार्य के नाम पर शेखपुरा में टेंडर घोटाला हो रहा है। यह कारनामा भवन निर्माण विभाग के द्वारा कराया जा रहा है। 28 जनवरी को आयोजित निविदा में कुल 11 कार्यों के लिए टेंडर कराया गया था, जिसमें से 9 कार्य पूर्व में करा लिए गए है तथा अपने चहेतों को उन कार्यों का भुगतान करने के लिए टेंडर निकालकर खानापूर्ति किया जा रहा है। इस मामले को लेकर भवन निर्माण विभाग के कार्यालय में शुक्रवार को कई संवेदकों के बीच तू-तू मैं-मैं भी होता देखा गया तथा देख लिए जाने की बात कही गयी। सूत्रों की मानें तो निविदा कार्य में हुए घोटाले की जानकारी दूरभाष पर भवन निर्माण मंत्री के सेल को भी उपलब्ध करा दिया गया। वहां से मामले की जांच कराए जाने की बात कही जा रही है।

इसके पूर्व भी चुनाव के दौरान भवन निर्माण विभाग द्वारा बिना निविदा कराए 30 से 35 लाख का कार्य करा लिया गया था। जिसकी खबर दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से छापा था। सूत्रों की मानें हाल ही में कुछ कार्यों का टेंडर बिना अखबार में प्रकाशित किए स्थानीय तौर पर मैनेज कर कार्यपालक अभियंता ब्रजेश कुमार के द्वारा अपने चहेतों को दे दिया गया। जांच का विषय यह है कि जिन टेंडरों को मैनेज किया जाता है उसमें मात्र दो ही टेंडर गिरता है जिसमें का एक असली तथा दूसरा डमी होता है। अक्सर मैनेज टेंडर में यही देखने को मिल रहा है। संवेदकों ने कहा है कि मामले की जाँच जिलाधिकारी को किसी दो वरीय उपसमाहर्ता के स्तर से कराई जानी चाहिए ताकि मामले के फर्ज़ीवाड़े का पर्दाफाश हो सकें।

इन योजनाओं में हो चुका है कार्य
भवन निर्माण विभाग द्वारा बिना निविदा कराए कुछ योजनाओं का कार्य कराए गए है जिसमें कारा लिपिक का आवास की मरम्मति 1.8 लाख, शेखपुरा अनुमंडल कार्यालय का मरम्मति 1.7 लाख, भवन प्रमंडल कार्यालय का मरम्मति 2.5 लाख, परिवार न्यायधीश के आवास की मरम्मति 1.84 लाख, न्यायिक पदाधिकारी के आवास का मरम्मति 3.5 लाख, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी के आवास में गैरेज 1.9 लाख आदि कार्य बिना निविदा के करा लिए गए है जो अपने आप में निष्पक्ष सरकार की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल खड़ा करता है तथा कार्यपालक अभियंता के कारगुजारी को उजागर करता है। इस संबंध कार्यपालक अभियंता के मोबिल पर घंटियां बजती रही, लेकिन कालर आईडी पर नाम व नंबर देखकर रिसीव नहीं किया। वहीं, सहायक अभियंता के द्वारा बताया गया कि अभी किसी योजना पर कार्य नहीं कराया गया है। सत्यता क्या है यह तो जांच के बाद पता चलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser