रिज्लट:मतगणना की पूर्वसंध्या पर अपनी-अपनी जीत पर आश्वस्त दिखे प्रत्याशी

शेखपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • शेखपुरा के दोनों विधानाक्षेत्रों के प्रत्याशी वोटों की गिनती की पूर्वसंध्या पर अपनी जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त होकर कार्यकर्ताओं का मनोबल बढ़ाते रहे, कुछ ऐसी रही उनकी दिनचर्या

महागठबंधन समर्थित राजद प्रत्याशी विजय सम्राट के द्वारा मतगणना के 1 दिन पूर्व सोमवार को स्नान करने के बाद जनता जनार्दन से रूबरू होकर उनकी समस्या से अवगत हुए। इसके साथ ही रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप स्थित इंटरनेशनल गंगा होटल में राजद कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बिहार के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम तेजस्वी यादव का 31 वां जन्म दिवस मनाया गया। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मिलकर केक काटकर मिठाइयां बांट ख़ुशी का इज़हार किया गया। उसके उपरांत उन्होंने मतगणना केंद्र का जायजा लिया। इसके साथ ही अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मतगणना कार्य को लेकर कई दिशा निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा मतगणना के दौरान शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखेंगे। साथ ही राजद कार्यालय में अपने समर्थकों व कार्यकर्ताओं से चुनावी समीक्षा की गई।

लोजपा प्रत्याशी गजाली ने मतगणना के पूर्व जरुरतमंदों को कराया भोजन

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का मतगणना की तिथि तय होने के बाद सभी प्रत्याशी अपने फैसले के इंतजार कर रही है। वहीं, लोजपा प्रत्याशी इमाम गजाली के द्वारा भी बेसब्री से उस पल का इंतजार किया जा रहे हैं। जिसको लेकर मतगणना के पूर्व जरूरतमंद लोगों को भोजन कराया गया हैं। इसके साथ ही मतगणना के कुशल परिणाम के लिए मस्जिद में जाकर नमाज अदा किए। उसके उपरांत मंदिरों में जाकर पूजा-अर्चना भी किए। इसके साथ ही उनके द्वारा लगातार अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ चुनावी समीक्षा की।

बरबीघा विधानसभा से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गजानन्द शाही ने जीत का किया दावा

बरबीघा विधान से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गजानंद शाही ने मतगणना से पूर्व अपने जीत का दावा किया है। शनिवार को पटना से बरबीघा पहुंच अपने समर्थकों से मतदान का रिपोर्ट लिया और प्राप्त रिपोर्ट के आधार पर अपने जीत का दावा किया है। मन्नत और पूजा पाठ करने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि जनता उनका भगवान है। जनता की मन्नत पूरा करना और उनसे प्रेम करना ही उनकी पूजा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मतगणना को लेकर सभी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। बिहार में बदलाव होगा।

बरबीघा से जदयू प्रत्याशी सुदर्शन कुमार बोले- जनता की सेवा ही उनकी पूजा है
बरबीघा विधानसभा से जदयू प्रत्याशी सुदर्शन कुमार ने भी मतगणना पूर्व अपनी जीत का दावा किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी विपरीत परिस्थिति के बाद भी बरबीघा की जनता नीतीश कुमार के न्याय के साथ विकास में विश्वास किया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का सबका साथ सबका विकास के सिद्धांत में बरबीघा की जनता ने अपार विश्वास किया है। कहा कि बड़े अंतराल से महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ेगा। मन्नत और पूजा के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी पूजा जनता की सेवा है।

बरबीघा के लोजपा प्रत्याशी मधुकर ने वोट के लिए जनता का आभार जताया

बरबीघा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लोजपा प्रत्याशी मधुकर कुमार मतगणना पूर्व अपनी जीत का दावा किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस मिजाज से चुनाव लड़ा हूं, उसी मिजाज से मतगणना में जाने की उनकी तैयारी है। मधुकर कुमार ने कहा कि लोजपा सुप्रीमो चिराग पासवान के मिशन को सफल बनाने में उनको सफलता मिली है। बरबीघा की जनता का भरपूर स्नेह और प्यार उन्हें मिला है ।इसके लिए वे अगले 5 वर्षों तक जनता से प्रेम और उनका दर्द का भागीदार बनने का काम करेंगे।​​​​​​​

