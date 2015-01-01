पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चलंत न्यायालय:दिव्यांगजन लाभ से वंचित न रह जाएं इसके लिए जिलाधिकारी ने किया टीम का गठन

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शेखपुरा में दिव्यांगजनों के कल्याण हेतु विभिन्न जगहों शििवरों का होगा आयोजन

25 नवंबर से 27 नवंबर तक दिव्यांगजनों के हितार्थ आयोजित चलंत न्यायालय का डीएम इनायत खान के निर्देश के आलोक में गठन किया गया है। इसके तहत जिले के दिव्यांग जनों के अधिकारों से संबंधित जुड़ी समस्याओं का निष्पादन किया जाएगा। नि:शक्त व्यक्तियों को अधिकारों से वंचित करने और उन विषयों से संबंध में उन्हें उपलब्ध सुरक्षा उपायों की जांच करेगा। इसके तहत शेखपुरा जिले में 25 नवंबर को 09 बजे से 11 बजे तक बरबीघा प्रखंड में दिव्यांग जनों सशक्तिकरण अधिनियम 2009 की धारा 72 के अंतर्गत दिव्यांग जनों एवं प्रखंड के लिए इसके साथ एक बैठक होगी एवं 25 नवंबर को ही शेखपुरा प्रखंड में 11 बजे से 01:30 बजे तक एवं 01:30 बजे से 04 बजे तक अरियरी प्रखंड में दिव्यांग जन सशक्तिकरण अधिनियम की समीक्षा की जाएगी। चेवाड़ा प्रखंड में 26 नवंबर को 09 से 10 बजे से दिव्यांग जनों के सशक्तिकरण अधिनियम में बैठक होगी। घाटकुसुम्भा प्रखंड में 10 बजे से दिव्यांग जनों के अधिकारों से संबंधित समीक्षात्मक बैठक होगी।

पीएचसी और आंगनबाड़ियों के साथ बैठक कर बनायी जाएगी रणनीति
कार्यक्रम के सफल संचालन हेतु डीएम को दिया गया निर्देश

राज्य आयुक्त ने उक्त कार्यक्रम के सफल संचालन के लिए जिला अधिकारी के द्वारा कई निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जिला समाहरणालय के मंथन सभागार में 27 नवंबर को 09 बजे से 11 बजे तक में आयोजित समीक्षात्मक बैठक होगी। संबंधित अधिकारी अपने वांछित प्रतिवेदन के साथ उपस्थित रहेंगे। 27 नवंबर को 11 बजे से 12 बजे तक पुलिस अधीक्षक अपने स्तर से नोडल अधिकारी नामित करेंगे। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी 27 नवंबर को 12 बजे तक नोडल अधिकारी के साथ सुचारू रूप से बैठक संपन्न कराएंगे। जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी 27 नवंबर को 09 से 11 तक आयोजित बैठक के लिए अपने स्तर से सभी प्रखंड प्रमुख को सूचना देंगे।

विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों के बैठककर बनायी जाएगी रणनीति
विभिन्न विभागों के विभागीय अधिकारियों के साथ27 नवंबर को बैठक आयोजित की गई है। जिसमें जिला लोक शिकायत निवारण अधिकारी, लोक शिकायत निवारण अधिकारी, पुलिस अधीक्षक, जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी सहित अन्य कई अधिकारी उपस्थित रहेंगे। जिले के थानों के अधिकारियों के साथ27 नवंबर को 11 बजे से 12 बजे तक बैठक होगी। वहीं, मंथन सभागार में 12 से 01 बजे तक बैठक होगी। जिसमें जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी, महाविद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य, पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य, डीआरसीसी इत्यादि के अधिकारी उपस्थित रहेंगे। मंथन सभागार में ही 01 बजे से 02 बजे तक जिला बैंकिंग के उप समाहर्ता, जिला अग्रणी बैंक के प्रबंधक साथ सभी बैंक शाखाओं के साथ बैठक होगी। 27 नवंबर को रेलवे स्टेशन में 2:30 से 03 बजे तक बैठक होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें