ठंढ:पूरे सूबे में गुरुवार को शेखपुरा का तापमान सबसे कम 5.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
जिले में लगातार बढ़ रही ठंड से हल्की धूप निकलने से लोगों को राहत मिली है। लेकिन गुरुवार को पूरे बिहार में शेखपुरा जिले का तापमान सबसे कम 5.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं, डेहरी और बक्सर में उच्चतम अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है। पिछले 2 दिनों से निकल रही धूप के कारण लोगों को ठंड से हल्की राहत प्रदान हुई है। लेकिन लगातार चल रही पछुआ हवा के कारण कनकनी अब भी बरकरार है। वहीं, शाम होते ही सर्द हवा चलने के कारण लोग अपने घरों में दुबक जा रहे हैं।

लेकिन दिन में शहर के चांदनी चौक, कटरा बाजार, बुधौली बाजार, सहित विभिन्न स्थानों पर रौनक देखी जा रही है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए मौसम विशेषज्ञ ने बताया कि गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 19.1 डिग्री रहा अधिकतम आद्रता 72% जबकि न्यूनतम 24 प्रतिशत रही। उन्होंने बताया मौसम विभाग बिहार के अनुसार गुरवार को पूरे बिहार में शेखपुरा का तापमान सबसे कम 5.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि अगले 5 दिनों तक अधिकतम तापमान 20.5 डिग्री जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 8.9 डिग्री रहने की संभावना है। वहीं, शनिवार और रविवार को आसमान में आंशिक रूप से बादल होने की संभावना है। इसके साथ हल्की बारिश की भी संभावना व्यक्त की गई है। तापमान में वृद्धि और आपेक्षिक आद्रता समान्य का अनुमान है। जबकि समान गति की हवा चलने की संभावना है।

गेहूं की फसल में आवश्यकता अनुसार 40 से 45 दिन बाद दूसरी सिंचाई कर 82 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर यूरिया का छिड़काव करें किसान

किसानों को सलाह : दीमक से खड़ी फसल के बचाव को लेकर क्लोरपीरिफॉस का सिंचाई में करंे प्रयोग, मिलेंगे बेहतर परिणाम

उन्होंने किसानों को सलाह देते हुए बताया कि गेहूं की फसल में आवश्यकता अनुसार 40 से 45 दिन बाद दूसरी सिंचाई के बाद 82 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर यूरिया का छिड़काव करें। दीमक का खड़ी फसल में आक्रमण होने पर क्लोरपीरिफॉस 3 लीटर प्रति हेक्टेयर की दर से सिंचाई के समय प्रयोग करें। साथ ही उन्होंने सरसों की फसल को लेकर उन्होंने बताया कि फूल लगने की अवस्था के पूर्व एक सिंचाई कर देनी चाहिए और फसल में फूल लगने के समय 88 किलोग्राम यूरिया प्रति हेक्टेयर की दर से प्रयोग करना चाहिए।

लाही से बचाव के लिए इमीडाक्लोरपीड एक मिली को 3 लीटर पानी में घोलकर मौसम साफ स्थिति में छिड़काव करें। श्वेत हरदा बीमारी से बचाव के लिए रीडोमील एम जेड 72 की 1.5 ग्राम मात्रा की प्रति लीटर पानी घोलकर छिड़काव करें। चना की खेती के लिए किसानों को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि चना में प्रथम निकाय-गुड़ाई बुआई के 25 से 30 दिन बाद करें। उकठा रोग के लक्षण दिखाई देने पर 1 ग्राम कार्बेंडाजिम को प्रति लीटर पानी में घोलकर छिड़काव करें। बौना रोग से बचाव के लिए इमीडाक्लोरपीड 1 मिली लीटर पानी में मिलाकर दो से तीन बार 15 दिनों के छिड़काव कर सकते हैं।

