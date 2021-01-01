पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

72 वां गणतंत्र दिवस:जिले में आन-बान-शान के साथ फहराया जाएगा तिरंगा, निकाली जाएंगी झांकियां

शेखपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • मुख्य समारोह परेड ग्राउंड में होगा आयोजित, महादलित टोला में बुजुर्ग करेंगे झंडोतोलन

शेखपुरा जिले में 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर आन-बान एवं शान के साथ राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा फहराया जाएगा। मुख्य समारोह जिला के परेड मैदान में आयोजित होगा। जहां डीएम इनायत खान झंडोत्तोलन करेंगी। गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर पूरे मैदान को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया-संवारा गया है। चारों ओर तीन रंगों के कपड़े लगाए गए है जो की आकर्षक छटा पेश कर रहा है। जिले के सभी सरकारी, गैरसरकारी, कार्यालयों, शिक्षण संस्थानों में भी गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर सजाया-संवारा गया है।

इसके साथ ही प्रखंड कार्यालयों, थानों, अस्पतालों, पंचायत भवनों में झंडोतोलन समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर मुख्य समारोह में विभिन्न विभागों के द्वारा आकर्षक, ज्ञानवर्धक एवं विवाद रहित झांकियां निकाली जायेगी। सभी प्रमुख चौराहों पर अवस्थित महापुरुषों की प्रतिमा पर को साफ-सफाई कर सजाया गया है। जहां माल्यार्पण किया जाएगा। गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर जिला के महादलित टोलों में जिला स्तरीय पदाधिकारी के उपस्थिति में टोला के वयोवृद्ध नागरिक के द्वारा झंडोतोलन किया जायेगा। वहीं, पंचायत सरकार भवन में भी जिला स्तरीय पदाधिकारी के उपस्थिति में भी स्थानीय मुखिया के द्वारा झंडोतोलन समारोह किया जायेगा।

चौराहों पर लगी महापुरुषों की प्रतिमा पर को साफ-सफाई कर सजाया गया

सात विभागों की निकलेगी झांकी
इस अवसर पर मुख्य समारोह में विभिन्न विभागों के द्वारा आकर्षक, ज्ञानवर्धक एवं विवाद रहित झांकियां निकाली जायेगी। जिला ग्रामीण विकास अभिकरण जल जीवन हरियाली, स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना उन्मूलन से संबंधित, उत्पाद विभाग शराब बंदी से संबंधित, बंदोबस्त कार्यालय नया भू सर्वे, डीआरसीसी योजनाओं से संबंधित, उद्योग विभाग आत्मनिर्भर भारत से संबंधित एवं जीविका के द्वारा पोशाक की सिलाई एवं नए तालाब के संबंध में झांकियां प्रदर्शित की जाएगी। झाँकी में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय स्थान पानेवाले को पुरस्कृत करने का निर्णय लिया गया है जिसका चयन जिलाधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक द्वारा की जायेगी।
कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का किया जाएगा पूर्णपालन
26 जनवरी को जिला के परेड ग्राउंड में सुबह 9 बजे पूर्वाह्न में झंडोत्तोलन किया जायेगा। इस दौरान परेड का निरीक्षण जिला पदाधिकारी व जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक के द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से किया जाएगा। परेड ग्राउंड सहित अन्य स्थलों पर आयोजित होने वाले गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में कोविड-19 से बचाव हेतु जारी प्रोटोकॉल का शत-प्रतिशत अनुपालन सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम में स्थल पर सैनेटाइजेशन, दो गज की दूरी, मास्क आदि की अनिवार्यता भी सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा।

महापुरुषों की प्रतिमा पर होगा माल्यार्पण
जिले में महापुरुषों की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कराने का निर्णय लिया गया है। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी एवं बीडीओ निम्न स्थलों पर माल्यार्पण की सारी व्यवस्था करेंगे। चांदनी चौक, दल्लु चौक, गिरिहिण्डा चौक, हटिया मोड़ बरबीघा, बरबीघा के नव निर्मित अम्बेदकर भवन, शेखोपुरसराय एवं अम्बेदकर भवन, घाटकुसुम्भा में स्थित महापुरुषों की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया जायेगा।

असामाजिक-तत्वों पर रखी जा रही है पैनी नज़र
एसपी कार्तिकेय के.शर्मा ने कहा कि 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह जिला मुख्यालय के साथ सभी जगहों पर मनाया जाएगा। इस मौके पर असामाजिक अपनी गतिविधियों को अंजाम न दे सके। इसके लिए डीएसपी और थाना प्रबंधकों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि सभी अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में असामाजिक-तत्वों पर निगरानी रखे।

