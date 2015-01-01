पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसले का दिन:इंतजार खत्म : 21 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज, सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी मतगणना

शेखपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • पहले पोस्टल बैलेट व सर्विस वोटरों के मतों की होगी गिनती, जिले में अलर्ट जारी, चौक-चौराहों पर रहेगी सख्ती

आज इन्तजार की घड़ियां खत्म हो जाएगी। जिले के दोनों विधानसभा शेखपुरा एवं बरबीघा क्षेत्रों के 21 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला मंगलवार की देर शाम तक आएगा। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय स्थित मतगणना स्थल पर सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलट पेपर की गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी। जिसके बाद ईवीएम में पड़े मतों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे से होंगी। इसकी सभी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गयी है। प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक विधानसभा वार मतगणना के लिए 14-14 टेबल लगाया गया है। शेखपुरा विधानसभा के कुल 367 मतदान केंद्रों का मतगणना 27 राउंड में किया जायेगा, जबकि बरबीघा विधान सभा के कुल 323 मतदान केंद्रों का मतगणना 24 राउंड में किया जायेगा। दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की वोटों की गिनती को शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से कराने के लिए मतगणना परिसर से लेकर शेखपुरा शहर के मुख्य सार्वजनिक स्थलों और शहर से सटे मुख्य मार्गों पर 53 दंडाधिकारियों एवं सैकड़ों पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की तैनाती की गई है।

मतगणना हॉल के साथ-साथ अगल-बगल 17 मजिस्ट्रेट, पूरे शहर के संवेदनशील 18 स्थानों पर विशेष मजिस्ट्रेट और जिले के सभी थानों में 18 मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती की गई है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए डीपीआरओ सत्येंद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में बने मतगणना हॉल में जाने के लिए मतगणना अभिकर्ता, प्रत्याशी समेत मतगणना कर्मियों को मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर लगे मेटल डिटेक्टर से होकर गुजारना पड़ेगा। मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर दंडाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में पर्याप्त संख्या में सशस्त्र बलों की तैनाती की गई है। मतगणना कार्य के लिए तैनात कर्मियों, दंडाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को सुबह 05:30 बजे से मतगणना परिसर में प्रवेश कर अपनी ड्यूटी का कमान संभाल लेना है।

इस बार बूथों की संख्या अधिक होने से 24 से 27 राउंड में मतों की गिनती होगी

51 राउण्ड में होगी दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र की काउंटिंग

51 राउण्ड में होगा दोनों विधान सभा क्षेत्र का मतगणना उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी प्रशांत शेखर ने बताया कि दोनों विधान के लिए कुल 690 मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया था। जिसके लेकर कुल 51 राउंड में मतगणना की प्रकिया किया जायेगा। जिसमें 169, शेखपुरा विधानसभा में 27 राउंड, जबकि 170, बरबीघा विधानसभा में कुल 24 राउंड में किया जायेगा। उन्होंने बताया मतगणना कार्य सुबह 8 बजे से प्रारम्भ होगा। जिसको लेकर सभी प्रकार की तैयारी के साथ पूरी सुरक्षा का इंतजाम कर लिया गया है।

संदिग्ध गतिविधि वाले व्यक्तियों पर विशेष नजर रखने का निर्देश, चप्पे-चप्पे पर रहेगा नजर
एसपी दयाशंकर ने गश्ती दंडाधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि मतगणना के क्रम में शहर में कहीं भीड़ इकट्ठा न हो और वाहनों का काफिला किसी स्थान विशेष पर खड़ा ना रहे। गश्ती के दौरान संदिग्ध गतिविधि वाले व्यक्तियों पर विशेष नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। सभी दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधिकारी को आदेश दिया गया है कि अपने अपने प्रतिनियुक्ति स्थल पर पर सुबह 05 बजे तक निश्चित रूप से पहुंच जाएंगे। गश्ती दल के दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस अधिकारी मतगणना के दिन पूरे शहर में सघन गश्ती कर विधि व्यवस्था का संधारण करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। कोई जुलूस या सभा आयोजित नहीं की जाएगी। सघन गश्ती के दौरान इस बात पर ध्यान रखा जाएगा कि कहीं भीड़ इकट्ठा नहीं हो।

सुबह 5 बजे से होगी कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश के आलोक में विधानसभावार एवं टेबलवार रेंडमाइजेशन के आधार पर मतगणना पर्यवेक्षकों, सहायकों और अतिरिक्त स्टाफ की प्रतिनियुक्ति की जानी है। इसके लिए द्वितीय रेंडमाइजेशन का कार्य 08 नवंबर को पूरा किया गया। इसके बाद 10 नवंबर को सुबह पांच बजे तृतीय रेंडमाइजेशन किया जाएगा। जिसके बाद उन्हें जानकारी हो जाएगी कि किस टेबल पर उनकी तैनाती की गई है। इसके बाद वे लोग मतगणना कार्य में लग जाएंगे। इसके लिए समय से मतगणना के दिन केंद्र पर पहुंचने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

