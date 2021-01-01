पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:जिले में संचालित कोविड सेंटर में अब हैं सिर्फ 2 मरीज हैं भर्ती

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
जिले में अब तक कोई भी कोविड सेंटर बंद नहीं हुआ है। शहर के जखराज स्थान स्थित संचालित कोविड सेंटर में वर्तमान समय में 2 मरीज भर्ती है। जिसका इलाज किया जा रहा है। अब तक शहर में बनाए गए कोविड सेंटर से 450 से अधिक मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए है। वहीं, रोस्टर के अनुसार कोविड सेंटर में चिकित्सक व स्वास्थ्य कर्मी कार्य कर रहे है। वहीं, आईसीयू-वेंटिलेटर्स पर कोई मरीज नहीं है। इस बाबत एसीएमओ डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट करने के कारण कोविड सेंटर मरीज की कमी हुई है। लेकिन, कोविड सेंटर में गरीब मरीज, कर्मचारी एवं गंभीर मरीजों को कोविड सेंटर में ही भर्ती किया जा रहा है। जहाँ संक्रमितों को बेहतर इलाज मुहैया कराया गया। समय-समय पर योगा और पौष्टिक भोजन भी उपलब्ध कराया गया। लेकिन अब मरीज की संख्या कमी कारण कोविड केयर सेंटर को बंद करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दिया गया है।
2940 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौटे
जिले में शुक्रवार को 1 संक्रमित मरीज मिले है। जिससे कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2945 हो गयी। जबकि 2940 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए है। एसीएमओ ने बताया कि जिले के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में मेडिकल टीम द्वारा कोरोना मरीजों की जांच की जा रही है। वहीं, जिले में 3 संक्रमित मरीज एक्टिव है। जबकि अब तक जिले में 168758 लोगों का कोरोना जांच किया गया है। अब तक 2945 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है।
होम आइसोलेट में रह रहे कोरोना संक्रमित : वर्तमान में अधिकतर कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट में रहते है। इस कारण कोविड सेंटर में मरीज की कमी रहती है। वर्तमान में कोविड सेंटर संचालित रहेगा। एसीएमो ने बताया कि गत वर्ष 2020 में अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिलने की संभावना होने के कारण स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से शहर जखराज स्थान पर 100 बेड की व्यवस्था की गई थी। जिसमें सभी मरीजों का इलाज किया जा रहा था। लेकिन वर्तमान समय में कोरोना संक्रमित की संख्या में काफी कमी आयी है।

