आग से बर्बादी:महसार पंचायत के ओठमा गांव में आग लगने से तीन घर जले, लाखों की क्षति हुई

शेखपुरा39 मिनट पहले
सिरारी ओपी क्षेत्र के महसार पंचायत अंतर्गत ओठमा गांव में आग लगने से तीन घर जल कर राख हो गए। जिसमें लाखों का नुकसान होने की बात कहीं जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार की सुबह घर की महिलाएं घर में चुल्हे पर खाना बनाकर राख को घर के बाहर गेनौरा पर फेंक दिया। इसी क्रम में फेंके गए राख से निकली चिंगारी से फूस की छप्पर में आग पकड़ ली। इसके बाद देखते ही देखते आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। जिसकी चपेट में अन्य दो घर और आ गए।

घटना के संबंध में अग्नि पीड़ित श्याम महतो, रामईश्वर एवं रामप्रसाद ने बताया कि घर में आग लगने से हम तीनों भाई तबाह हो गए हैं। जिसमें घर मे रखे अनाज, बर्तन, कपड़ा, सीडी मशीन, नगदी, जेवरात अाैर घर के सारे समान जलकर राख हो गए।घटना की सूचना मिलने पर राजस्व कर्मी आलोक कुमार ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर स्थिति का जायजा लिया। साथ ही पीड़ित परिवारों को हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया।

