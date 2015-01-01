पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यावरण वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग:आज वनरक्षी में विभिन्न पदों में बहाली के लिए 2300 परीक्षार्थी देंगे लिखित परीक्षा

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय चयन परिषद द्वारा पर्यावरण वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग में वनरक्षी पदों की बहाली के लिए लिखित परीक्षा दिनांक 16 दिसंबर, बुधवार को दो पाली में आयोजित की जाएगी, जिसके संचालन के लिए डीएम एवं एसपी के द्वारा संयुक्त आदेश जारी किया गया है।

इस परीक्षा के संचालन से संबंधित सभी तैयारी पूर्ण कर ली गई है। इसके लिए जिला में 05 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, जिसमें रामाधीन कॉलेज 600, संजय गांधी स्मारक महिला महाविद्यालय 500, डीएम उच्च विद्यालय 500, इस्लामिया उच्च विद्यालय 400 एवं मुरलीधर मुरारका बालिका उच्च विद्यालय 300 परीक्षार्थी इस परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होंगे है।परीक्षा को सुसंचालन करने के लिए काफी संख्या में दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है, जिसके साथ काफी संख्या में सशस्त्र पुलिस बलों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

परीक्षा केंद्र में बेंच या डेस्क पर सही तौर पर रोल नंबर स्पष्ट रूप से अंकित कराएंगे। वहीं, परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने के 10 मिनट बाद जो परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित हैं उनकी सीट पर दिए गए प्रश्न पत्र को वापस ले लिया जाएगा।

