पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम की मार:आज 70 से भी कम रहेगा पारा, ठंड से बचकर रहें

शेखपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार को सुबह से होती रही बूंदा-बूंदी, पछुआ से बढ़ी कनकनी, कोल्ड डे की चपेट में शेखपुरा

जिले में ठंड का कहर लगातार जारी है। शीतलहर के कारण कोल्ड डे से लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। वहीं, सोमवार को सुबह से हो रही बूंदा-बूंदी बारिश व तेज पछुआ हवा चलने से कनकनी बढ़ती जा रही है। जिससे जनजीवन पूरी तरह से अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया। साथ ही दिन भर सूरज नहीं निकला। वहीं, धुंध के कारण जहां लोग घरों में दुबके रहे। घना धुंध से लोगों एवं वाहनों को भी सड़कों पर परिचालन बहुत ही मंद गति से चलता रहा। हालांकि दोपहर में कुछ ठंड में कमी आने के बाद ही लोग बाजार व सड़कों पर नजर आए, लेकिन कुछ ही देर में लोग घराें की ओर जाते देखे गए। शाम होते ही बाजारों की रौनक खत्म हो गयी। मौसम विशेषज्ञ शबाना ने बताया कि सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21.6 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 11.6 डिग्री रहा। जबकि 5 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा से उत्तर पूर्वी हवा चली। वहीं, 26 जनवरी को भी तापमान 7 डिग्री से नीचे रहने की सम्भावना बताई जा रही है।
पारा 7 डिग्री से नीचे गिरने की आशंका : जिले का पारा सोमवार को 7 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। वहीं, दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री तक रहा। मौसम विभाग ने लोगों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी है। कहा है कि ठंड से अभी राहत नहीं मिलेगी। इधर, उत्तर पूर्वी की हवा की गति भी 5 किमी रही। जिस कारण ठंड व धुंध का प्रकोप जारी रहा। गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन मौसम का पारा 7 डिग्री से नीचे रहने की संभावना व्यक्त की गई है। इसके साथ ही उस दिन पछिया हवा भी 7.4 किमी की गति से चलेगी। जिस कारण कनकनी व धुंध बढ़ेगी। फिलहाल इससे राहत नहीं मिलेगी।

असमय बारिश से किसान को नुकसान की आशंका
असमय हो रही बारिश से किसानों को कुछ आंशिक नुकसान हो रहा है तो कुछ लाभ भी होने की उम्मीद है। वहीं, धान की कटनी के बाद धान खलिहान में रखे हुए हैं। पानी से धान को नुकसान होगा। जबकि रबी फसलों को फायदा होगा। गेहूं, अरहर, मसूर, सरसों, मटर इत्यादि फसलों को काफी फायदा मिल रहा है। इस बारिश का सबसे ज्यादा लाभ दलहनी फसलों को है। किसानों का कहना है कि दलहनी फसलों में ठंड के मौसम में पाला लगने की काफी संभावना रहती है। ऐसे में बारिश के कारण इन फसलों पर पाला का असर नहीं होगा। किसानों का कहना है कि इस बारिश से बहुत मामूली क्षति होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser