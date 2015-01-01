पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपदेखी:कुहासे में एनएच पर खड़े ट्रकों से हो सकता है बड़ा हादसा

शेखपुरा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एनएच पर खड़े खराब पड़े ट्रक।

इन दिनों जिले में कुहासे का कहर देखने को मिल रहा है। जिसके कारण अब तक कई हादसे हो चुके हैं। वहीं, एनएच 333ए शेखपुरा-सिकंदरा मुख्य मार्ग पर एक सप्ताह से ख़राब पड़े खड़े ट्रक से कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। दरअसल, 4 दिसम्बर को सुबह कमलगढ़ गांव के समीप चलती ट्रक में आग लग गई थी। जिसमें ट्रक का पिछला हिस्सा पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गया थी जो अब तक सड़क पर वैसे ही खड़ी है।

वहीं, जिले में लगातार ठण्ड बढ़ रही है। इसके साथ ही सुबह 11 बजे तक सड़कों पर घना कोहरा छाया रहता है। जिससे आये दिन सड़क दुर्घटना हो रही है। वहीं, 2 दिन पूर्व ही सड़क परे खड़े ट्रक से कुछ ही दूरी पर ख़राब पड़े ट्रैक्टर को बचाने के क्रम में एक ट्रक बुरी तरह से दुर्घटना ग्रस्त हो गया था। जिसमे ट्रक चालक व उसके सहयोगी बाल-बाल बच गया। ऐसे में पिछले एक सप्ताह एनएच पर खड़ी ट्रक से बड़ी हादसा हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें