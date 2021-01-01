पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्जरी:3 घंटे के ऑपरेशन के बाद युवक के पैरों से निकाला गया दो किलोग्राम का ट्यूमर

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  • श्रीराम हॉस्टिपल के डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि काफी चुनौती पूर्ण रही यह सर्जरी

शेखपुरा शहर के बाईपास रोड स्थित श्रीराम हॉस्पिटल में डॉ.अशोक कुमार सिंह सहित अन्य चिकित्सकों के द्वारा सोमवार को एक व्यक्ति के शरीर से लगभग 20 किलो से अधिक वजन के ट्यूमर का सफलतापूर्वक ऑपरेशन कर उसे जीवन दान दिया। वहीं, चिकित्सक डॉ.अशोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मेहुस गांव निवासी 50 वर्षीय विजय सिंह पिछले 20 सालों से दोनों पैरों के बीच में ट्यूमर से ग्रसित था। जिसकी पूरी जांच के बाद सोमवार को 3 घंटे का सफल ऑपरेशन कर उसके शरीर से लगभग 20 किलो से अधिक का ट्यूमर को बाहर निकाला गया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह व्यक्ति पिछले 20 सालों से पटना बिहारशरीफ सहित अन्य जगह पर अपना इलाज करा चुके थे। लेकिन उनको लाभ प्राप्त नहीं हुआ था।

जिसके बाद वह श्रीराम हॉस्पिटल पहुंचकर अपना जांच कराया। जहां डॉ.अशोक कुमार के द्वारा 1 महीने से ऑब्जर्वेशन में रखकर जांच किया गया। वहीं, मरीज के शरीर हिमोग्लोबिन की मात्रा को कमी का पूरा किया गया। जिसके सोमवार को सफल ऑपरेशन किया गया। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि मरीज का मूत्रनिकास नाली भी नहीं थी। जिसे ऑपरेशन कर उसे भी लगाया गया। जिसके बाद मरीज को काफी राहत मिला है। वहीं, कुछ दिनों में उसे डिस्चार्ज कर दिया जाएगा।
चुनौतीपूर्ण था ऑपरेशन
डॉ.अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि यह एक चुनौतीपूर्ण ऑपरेशन था। मरीज की बीमारी से जुड़ा यह मामला विशेषकर दूरदराज के गांवों की महिलाओं की दुर्दशा को उजागर करता है, जिन्हें चिकित्सा सुविधाओं के अभाव में समय पर आवश्यक उपचार नहीं मिल पाता है और वह इस तरह की अवस्था तक पहुंच जाती हैं। ट्यूमर के इतने बड़े आकार और इस स्थिति में आने से मरीज को बचा पाना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता है।

