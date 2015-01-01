पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:सिरारी गांव के पास अनियंत्रित स्कार्पियो ने बाइक सवार को रौंदा, एक की मौत

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शेखपुरा थाना अंतर्गत सिरारी गांव के समीप एक अनियंत्रित स्कार्पियो ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दिया। टक्कर इतना भीषण था कि जहां बाइक के परखचे उड़ गए वहीं, सवार दो युवकों में से एक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरी की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। जिसे स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया।

जहां हालत चिंताजनक बनी रहने के कारण चिकित्सकों ने उसे बिहारशरीफ रेफर कर दिया गया है। वहीं, घटना की सूचना मिलते ही सिरारी ओपी पुलिस पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु सदर अस्पताल भेजा है। इस बाबत बरुई गांव निवासी सह मृतक के पुत्र मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि उसके पिता उमेश भगत अपने सहयोगी अशोक यादव के साथ शनिवार की शाम जरूरी काम से लखीसराय जिला गए हुए थे। जहां काम को पूरा कर रात्रि लगभग 8:30 बजे अपने घर वापस आ रहे थे। इसी दौरान सिरारी गांव के समीप शेखपुरा से लखीसराय की ओर जा रही एक अनियंत्रित स्कार्पियो ने सामने से टक्कर मार दिया। जिसमें उमेश भगत की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि अशोक यादव को गंभीर अवस्था में लोगों की मदद से सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। घटना के बाद मौके से चालक अपना स्कॉर्पियो छोड़कर फरार हो गया है।

