डिजिटल इंडिया:गांवों को मार्च 2021 तक ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से इंटरनेट की सुविधा मिलेगी, मुफ्त वाई फाई भी

बिहारशरीफ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत स्तर पर कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर को जिम्मेदारी मिली, वाईफाई का सपना होगा साकार

डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत अब सभी गांव लोगों को मुफ्त वाईफाई की सुविधा मिलेगी। ऑप्टिकल फाइबर केबल के माध्यम से इंटरनेट की सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके लिए पंचायत स्तर पर कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर को जिम्मेवारी दी गई है। सूबे के सभी 45945 गांव में डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत वाईफाई ग्राम का सपना जल्द साकार हो जाएगा। इस परियोजना के तहत लगभग 1,000 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से सभी गांवों में मार्च 2021 तक ऑप्टिकल फाइबर बिछा कर तेज गति इंटरनेट की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी जाएगी। जिले के भी सभी गांव मार्च तक इस सुविधा से लैस हो जाएंगे।

पंचायत स्थित सरकारी संस्थानों जैसे पंचायत सरकार भवन,स्कूल, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, सीएससी, डीलर आदि को इंटरनेट से जोड़ा जाएगा। सीएससी के स्टेट हेड संतोष तिवारी ने बताया कि इंटरनेट की अच्छी उपलब्धता से गांव और शहर की दूरियां मिटेंगी और लोगों को कई सुविधाओं के लिए शहर नहीं आना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस परियोजना के पूरा होने पर सभी गांवों को ऑप्टिकल फाइबर इंटरनेट से जोड़ने वाला बिहार देश का पहला राज्य बन जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि सूबे के सभी 8475 ग्राम पंचायतों तक भारत नेट परियोजना के द्वारा ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से जोड़ने का लक्ष्य है जिसके लिये सीएससी के द्वारा वीएलई का चयन कर उन्हे प्रशिक्षित किया गया है। काम में तेजी लाते हुए 4576 ग्राम पंचायत में जहां फाइबर कटने की शिकायत आ रही थी उसे दुरूस्त कर दिया गया है। सीएससी के अधिकृत पोर्टल के अनुसार 4873 पंचायत मे फायवर सही अवस्था मे है और यहां नेट की सुविधा उपलब्ध करायी जा सकती है।
1 साल तक मुफ्त इंटरनेट सुविधा
गांवों में इंटरनेट पहुंचने से सरकारी खर्च पर पांच चिन्हित सरकारी संस्थाओं जैसे की विद्यालय, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र, आशा,जीविका दीदी आदि को एक वर्ष तक मुफ्त इंटरनेट भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। जो घर अपने यहां निजी इंटरनेट की लाइन लेना चाहेंगे वह भी कम मासिक शुल्क पर इंटरनेट की सुविधा अपने घरों में ले सकेंगे।
100 एमबीपीएस की मिलेगी स्पीड
जिला प्रबंधक आरती रानी ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों को 100 एमबीपीएस तक की इंटरनेट स्पीड मिलेगी। इन सभी पंचायतों का रखरखाव कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर के द्वारा किया जा रहा है। ऑनलाइन सर्विस के साथ डिजिटल एजुकेशन, डिजिटल हेल्थ केयर सुविधा, बैंकिग, कृषि सहित राज्य सरकार एवं केंद्र सरकार की सभी योजनाओं को कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर के माध्यम से आम जनता तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। गरीब कल्याण रोजगार अभियान के तहत इस कार्य के माध्यम से भी स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

चिकित्सा,शिक्षा और कृषि की मिलेगी जानकारी : कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर के द्वारा गांवों में टेली-मेडिसिन के द्वारा जनता को बड़े अस्पतालों के अच्छे डॉक्टरों की सलाह भी मिल सकेगी। छात्र तेज गति इंटरनेट उपलब्ध होने से डिजिटल शिक्षा की सुविधा प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। किसानों को देश के किसी भी भाग में अपनी उपज बेचने और इंटरनेट के द्वारा अपनी फसल के बारे में विशेषज्ञों की राय भी ले सकते है।

