पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता के प्रति जागरुकता:23 दिसंबर से बच्चों को दी जायेगी विटामिन ‘ए’ की खुराक, कोरोना से होगा बचाव

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लाभार्थी के चम्मच से ही बच्चों को पिलाई जाएगी दवा, पूरे कार्यक्रम की सतत निगरानी की जाएगी, आशा बच्चों को दवा पिलाने के दौरान कोविड से बचाव के निर्देशों का पालन करेंगी

कोरोना संकट काल में लोगों में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता के प्रति जागरुकता बढ़ी है। ऐसे समय में विशेषकर बच्चों के रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता का ध्यान रखना अधिक महत्वपूर्ण है। इसके लिए विटामिन ए की खुराक देना जरूरी है। 9 माह से 5 साल तक के बच्चों में विटामिन ए की खुराक उनकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के साथ कुपोषण में कमी भी लाता है।

विटामिन ए की कमी से बच्चे लगातार बीमार पड़ते हैं और शिशु मृत्यु दर में बढ़ोतरी भी होती है। इसकी कमी से बच्चों का आंख बहुत अधिक प्रभावित होता है। इन बातों को ध्यान में रखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जिला में विटामिन-ए की छमाही खुराक दी जायेगी।

विटामिन ए अनुपूरण कार्यक्रम 23 दिसंबर से 26 दिसंबर तक चलाया जायेगा। अभियान के तहत जिले के नौ माह से लेकर पांच वर्ष तक के बच्चों को विटामिन-ए की खुराक दी जायेगी।

नियमित टीकाकरण के दौरान विगत चार माह में जिन बच्चों को खसरे के टीके या बूस्टर डोज के साथ विटामिन ए की खुराक पिलाई गई है, वैसे बच्चों को अभियान के दौरान यह खुराक नहीं दी जायेगी। आशा कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को विटामिन ए की खुराक देंगी।

दिया गया निर्देश- सिरप पिलाने के लिए आशा हर दिन बनाएंगी प्लान

कार्यक्रम की सफलता को लेकर जिला व प्रखंड स्तर पर माइक्रोप्लान तैयार किया जाएगा। आशा कार्यकर्ता और एएनएम को निर्देश दिया गया है कि बच्चों को विटामिन ए सिरप पिलाने के लिए आशा प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से प्लान बनाएंगी। जिसमें प्रत्येक आंगनबाड़ी को विटामिन ए वितरण स्थल साथ ही अतिरिक्त वितरण स्थल का निर्धारण किया जाएगा।

आशा तिथिवार माइक्रोप्लान बनाकर अभियान के 7 दिन पहले संबंधित एएनएम को देंगी। शहरी क्षेत्रों में संबंधित शहरी इकाई के सभी नोडल कर्मी तथा शहरी क्षेत्र की आशा मिलकर क्षेत्रवार गृह आधारित बच्चों की सूची तैयार करेंगी। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी माइक्रोप्लान की समीक्षा कर जिला प्रोफाइल के साथ राज्य स्वास्थ समिति को भेजेंगे।

जिला व प्रखंडस्तर पर कार्यक्रम की निगरानी की जाएगी

विटामिन ‘ए’ खुराक कार्यक्रम का जिला एवं प्रखंड स्तर पर अनुश्रवण पर्यवेक्षण किया जाएगा। ब्लॉक कम्युनिटी मोबिलाइजर, ब्लॉक हेल्थ मैनेजर द्वारा यह सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा कि राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के द्वारा भेजे गए फॉर्मेट में इसे भरा जाए।

अनुश्रवण का कार्य स्वास्थ्य आईसीडीएस तथा डेवलपमेंट पार्टनर के प्रतिनिधियों के द्वारा किया जाएगा। आशा प्रतिदिन अपना रिपोर्ट एनएम को सौंपेगी। प्रखंड द्वारा प्राप्त दैनिक प्रतिवेदन का संकलन जिला स्तर से गूगल शीट के माध्यम से राज्य स्तर पर भेजा जाएगा।

दवा पिलाने से पूर्व आशा को करना होगा कोविड नियम का पालन

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों व गृह भ्रमण के दौरान आशा विटामिन ए की खुराक पहले 1एमएल या 2 एमएल मार्किंग युक्त चम्मच में डालने के बाद उक्त खुराक को लाभार्थी के चम्मच में ही डालकर पिलाएगी। साथ ही यह भी निर्देश दिया गया है कि आशा के द्वारा बच्चों को पिलाई गई विटामिन ए खुराक की तारीख एमसीपी कार्ड तथा विटामिन ए टैलीशीट में अंकित करेंगी।

भ्रमण के दौरान आशा मास्क और ग्लव्स पहनेंगी। बच्चों को दवा पिलाने से पहले आशा साबुन और सैनिटाइजर से अपने हाथों को साफ करेंगी और सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान रखेंगी। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों व आरोग्य दिवस सत्र पर विटामिन ए अनूपुरण के लिए आने वाली लाभार्थियों व उनके परिजन को पूर्व से सूचना दी जाएगी कि घर से चम्मच लाएं।

इसकी जानकारी देते हुए डीपीएम श्याम कुमार निर्मल ने बताया कि इसको लेकर राज्य स्वास्थ समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक ने जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिया है। कहा गया है कि आशा कार्यकर्ता अपने कार्य क्षेत्र के प्रत्येक गांव में गृह भ्रमण कर विटामिन ए सिरप की खुराक पिलाना सुनिश्चित करेंगी।

अभियान की सफलता के लिए कर्मियों का उन्मुखीकरण भी किया जाएगा। 25 दिसंबर को क्रिसमस डे का राजकीय अवकाश घोषित होने के कारण स्थानीय स्तर पर अपनी सुविधा अनुसार 1 दिन अभियान को आगे बढ़ाया भी जा सकता है। जिले में लगभग एक लाख बच्चों को दवा पिलाएगी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें