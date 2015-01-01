पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जाम:बाइक की टक्कर से महिला मरी, जाम

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपनगर थाना अंतर्गत महानंदपुर गांव के समीप एनएच 20 पर मंगलवार को बाइक की टक्कर से महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजा की मांग करते हुए सड़क जामकर दिया। मृतका स्व. प्रकाश महतो की 60 वर्षीया पत्नी धर्मशीला देवी है। सड़क जाम की सूचना पाकर पुलिस पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौके पर आ गए। ग्रामीणों को प्रावधान के तहत मुआवजा का आश्वासन दे शांत कराया गया। तब करीब घंटे भर बाद एनएच 20 पर यातायात सुचारु हो सका।बताया जा रहा है कि महिला सड़क पार कर रही थी। उसी दौरान उधर से गुजर रही तेज गति की बाइक ने महिला को टक्कर मार दिया। जिससे उनकी मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद मुआवजा की मांग करते हुए ग्रामीण ने एनएच पर जाम लगा दिया। जाम के कारण कारण मार्ग पर वाहनों की कतारें लग गई। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर आए पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने प्रावधान के तहत मुआवजा का आश्वासन दे आक्रोशितों को शांत कराया। थानाध्यक्ष मुश्ताक अहमद ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजन के हवाले कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें