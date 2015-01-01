पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कपड़ों की मांग:बढ़ते ठंड को ले बाजार में ऊनी कपड़ों की मांग

शेखपुरा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पारा में गिरावट के साथ ऊनी कपड़ों का बाजार गरम हो रहा है। पिछले दो तीन दिनों से पछुआ हवा के लगातार जारी रहने से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। इधर ठंड में वृद्धि की वजह से बाजारों में ऊनी कपड़ों की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ भी लगातार बढ़ रही है। हालांकि रविवार को छठ पर्व संपन्न होने के बाद यहां मुख्य बाजार में थोड़ी नरमी छाई थी लेकिन मंगलवार को बाजार में ऊनी कपड़ों की खरीदारी को लेकर बाजार में फिर से चहल पहल बढ़ती दिखी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें