होगी जांच:मास्क पहनकर ही धान की कटनी करेंगे मजदूर, होगी जांच

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धान की कटनी जोर-शोर से चल रही है। पर्व-त्‍योहार करीब है। ऐसे में किसान तेजी से फसल कटवाने के जुगाड़ में लगे हैं। इस बीच कृषि विभाग भी धान की फसल की कटनी के दौरान कोरोना वायरस का फैलाव रोकने को लेकर काफी सतर्क है। कोरोना के संक्रमण से बचाने को लेकर कृषि पदाधिकारी शिवदत्त सिन्हा ने किसानों व कटनी में लगे मजदूरों के लिए कई निर्देश जारी किए हैं। साथ ही किसान सलाहकारों को भी जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। कोरोना से बचाव के सारे नियमों का पालन कर ही किसानों को धान की फसल की कटनी करानी होगी।

किसान सलाहकार जागरूक करने पहुंचेंगे। वे किसानों को यह बताएंगे कि धान की फसल की कटनी में जो भी मजदूर लगेंगे उन्हें मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। साथ ही मजदूरों के बीच की दूरी कम से कम दो गज होगी। खेत पर ही साबुन और सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था होनी जरूरी है। किसानों से यह भी बताया जाएगा कि यदि वे धान की फसल की कटनी हार्वेस्टर से कराते हैं तो जो चालक बाहर से आएंगे उनकी पहले कोरोना की जांच करानी होगी। निगेटिव आने पर ही चालक हार्वेस्टर को चला सकेंगे।

पिछले वर्ष की धान खरीदारी को याद कर चिंतित है किसान

शेखपुरा जिले के घाटकुसुम्भा प्रखंड धान का कटोरा के रूप में चर्चित है। यहां धान का उत्पादन काफी अच्छा होता है। लेकिन जिस तरीके से धान का उत्पादन होता है उस तरह से किसानों के धान की खरीदारी नहीं हो पाती। पिछले वर्ष देर से जिले में धान की खरीदारी शुरू हुई। इस स्थिति को देख इस वर्ष भी किसान धान बेचने को लेकर काफी चिंतित नजर आ रहे हैं। किसानों का धान खलिहान में आने लगा है। लेकिन बाजार में धान का मूल्य भी निर्धारित मूल्य से काफी कम है। अब देखना होगा कि इस वर्ष सहकारिता विभाग किसानों का धान समय पर खरीद पाता है कि नहीं। यदि इस वर्ष भी किसानों का धान समय पर नहीं खरीदा जाता तो किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति और खराब हो जाएगी। क्योंकि कोरोना काल में किसानों को भी काफी नुकसान हुआ है। बाहर से किसी तरह की आमदनी नहीं होने के चलते किसान भी अपने घर में रखे खर्चे के अनाज को बेचकर ही परिवार का पालन पोषण किए हैं। ऐसे में उनको धान की फसल से काफी उम्मीद है।

