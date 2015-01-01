पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फायरिंग:शौच से लौट रहे युवकों पर किया गया हमला

शेखपुरा39 मिनट पहले
  • पुरानी रंजिश में बदमाशों ने की फायरिंग, तीन जख्मी

जिले के सिरारी ओपी अंतर्गत भदौस गांव में पुरानी रंजिश रंजिश में बदमाशों ने शौच कर घर लौट रहे युवकों पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दिया। इस घटना में प्रखण्ड प्रमुख अवधेश कुमार के भाई और भतीजे को गोली लगी है जबकि एक अन्य घायल हो गए है। उक्त लोगों को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां सभी की हालात चिंताजनक बनी रहने के कारण चिकित्सकों ने पटना रेफर कर दिया है। गोलीबारी की घटना की सूचना मिलते ही शेखपुरा एवं सिरारी ओपी पुलिस गांव में कैम्प कर रही है। प्रखण्ड प्रमुख अवधेश कुमार ने बताया कि गांव के ही दबंग शिव शंकर सिंह, गुड्डू सिंह, नवीन सिंह आदि ने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि इसको लेकर दो दिन पूर्व पुलिस को गांव में तनाव की सूचना दी गयी थी, लेकिन पुलिस द्वारा अनदेखी किए जाने के कारण शुक्रवार की देर शाम गोलीबारी की घटना का अंजाम दिया है। उन्होंने सिरारी ओपी पुलिस पर उक्त बदमाशों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाया है। इस घटना में गौरव कुमार के सिर में गोली लगी है जबकि मिथिलेश कुमार और विनोद कुमार भी घायल है।

