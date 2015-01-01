पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुठभेड़:कोबरा जवानों की मौजूदगी में खुद को महफूज समझने वाले मुखिया के देवर को दागी 27 गोली

शेरघाटी42 मिनट पहले
मारा गया इनामी नक्सली।
  • दो ग्रामीणों की हत्या के बाद सुरक्षाबलों और माओवादियों के बीच 40 मिनट तक चली मुठभेड़ में मारा गया इनामी नक्सली कमांडर

नक्सल प्रभावित बाराचट्टी प्रखंड के नदरपुर पंचायत की मुखिया के देवर वीरेन्द्र यादव ने दो दिन पहले ही आम लोगों को महुअरी गांव में छठ के पारण के दिन होने वाले सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में आने की बात कही थी, जिसकी जानकारी इनामी नक्सली आलोक यादव उर्फ रवि को भी हो गई थी।

बताया जाता है कि इसके बाद सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में वीरेन्द्र को एके-56 से उड़ाने की योजना 24 घंटे पहले माओवादियों ने बनाई गई थी। शनिवार की रात में आयोजित सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में नक्सली हमला कर सकते हैं, जिसकी जानकारी मुखिया के देवर को भी थी। किन्तु सिविल ड्रेस में कोबरा जवानों की मौजूदगी रहने को महफूज समझने की चूक में मुखिया के देवर समेत दो की हत्या हो गई।

  • एसएसपी ने कहा-मारा गया तीसरा शख्स विकास उर्फ टाइगर घटनाक्रम के दौरान माओवादियों से लगातार संपर्क में था
  • चादर ओढ़कर दर्शक दीर्घा में छुपकर बैठा था नक्सली, मौका देख की फायरिंग
गुरपा के जंगली इलाकाें में सर्च अभियान में शामिल सुरक्षा बल ।
घर में कहा था-नहीं जाउंगा, फिर बाद में मौत के ही रास्ते को चुन लिया
वीरेन्द्र जानता था कि कोबरा जवानों के आगे कुछ देर भी माओवादी टिक नहीं सकते हैं, लेकिन पीछे से आकर अचानक हमला करने के कारण मारा गया। हालांकि कोबरा जवानों की गोली से हमलावर माओवादी आलोक यादव भी मारा गया। इधर, परिजनों के द्वारा बार-बार मना किए जाने के बाद वीरेन्द्र ने कहा था, कि कार्यक्रम में नहीं जाउंगा। फिर भी उसी रास्ते को चुन लिया, जहां इनामी नक्सली एके-56 और इनसास राइफल लेकर उसका इंतजार कर रहे थे। आश्चर्यजनक यह है कि सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम से जुड़े आमलोग भी जानते थे, कि मुखिया के देवर को यहां आने से उनकी जान को खतरा है। नक्सली हमला कर सकते हैं। फिर आमलोगों ने भी मना नहीं किया। उन्हें सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में आने का निमंत्रण दिया।

बाराचट्‌टी थाना के महुअरी में हुई घटना, दोनों ओर से 100 से ज्यादा राउंड चली गोलियां, नक्सली इंफार्मर टाइगर की भी हुई मौत

नक्सलियों के रचे व्यूह को नहीं तोड़ सके कोबरा के जवान
कोबरा जवान की मौजूदगी में वीरेन्द्र की नक्सलियों ने हत्या कर दी। इससे साफ है, कि माओवादियों के रचे व्यूह को तोड़ने में कोबरा के जवान विफल रहे। यदि समय रहते नक्सलियों की मंशा और उसकी त्वरित प्रतिरोधात्मक कार्रवाई के बारे में गंभीरता होती तो शायद वीरेन्द्र और जयराम यादव की नक्सलियों द्वारा हत्या की वारदात नहीं हो पाती।

विकास उर्फ टाइगर पूरे घटनाक्रम में नक्सलियों से संपर्क में था
इस घटनाक्रम के कुछ ऐसे पहलू सामने आ रहे हैं, जो आश्चर्यजनक हैं। विकास उर्फ टाइगर को गोली लगी थी और उसकी पटना में मौत हो गई। वहीं विकास की मौत के बाद एसएसपी ने कहा है कि वह नक्सलियों का इन्फॉर्मर था। एसएसपी के मुताबिक मेडिकल में भर्ती उसके साथी ने इस बात का खुलासा किया है।

गुरपा के जंगली इलाकाें में सर्च अभियान में शामिल सुरक्षा बल ।
स्टेज के पास बैठने के 15 मिनट बाद हुआ हमला

सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम शुरू होने के पहले मुखिया का देवर वीरेन्द्र स्टेज की ओर आया और वे युवाओं से मिलकर तैयारी का जायजा लिया। इसके बाद एक बार फिर वे कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचा और कुछ देर ठहरकर चले गए। तीसरी बार जब वह आया तो स्टेज के समीप कुर्सी पर बैठ गया। इस दौरान इनामी नक्सली आलोक भी चादर ओढ़े हुए स्टेज के समीप पहुंच गया। करीब 15 मिनट के बाद ही एके-56 निकाली और विरेन्द्र को गोली दाग दी।

दो की हत्या के बाद शुरू हुई सुरक्षाबलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़

कोबरा के अधिकारी के मुताबिक इसी दौरान बीती मध्यरात्रि को नक्सलियों ने वीरेंद्र यादव पर हमला कर दिया। एकाएक नक्सलियों के हमले में वीरेंद्र यादव एवं बेला गांव के निवासी जयराम यादव की हत्या कर दी गई, जबकि तीन अन्य घायल हो गए। गोलियों की गूंज से कार्यक्रम में अफरातफरी का माहौल हो गया। गोलियों की गूंज सुन आसपास मौजूद सुरक्षाबलों ने कार्यक्रम वाले स्थान की घेराबंदी शुरू कर दिया। नक्सलियों को सुरक्षाबलों की मौजूदगी की भनक लगी तो सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद दोनों ओर से मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गया। दोनों ओर से 100 से ज्यादा राउंड लगभग 40 मिनट तक मुठभेड़ चली।

झारखंड का सिरदर्द था कुख्यात नक्सली आलोक यादव
मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने झारखंड एवं बिहार पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द बना कौलेश्वरी जोन के सब जोनल कमांडर आलोक यादव उर्फ गुलशन यादव उर्फ रवि को मौके पर ही ढेर कर दिया। वहीं इस मामले के बाद इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है। कोबरा कमांडेंट दिलीप श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि घटनास्थल से एक एके56 एक इंसास राइफल,भारी मात्रा में गोला बारूद एवं नक्सली साहित्य बरामद किया है। इलाके में सर्च अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

चादर ओढ़कर दर्शक दीर्घा में छुप कर बैठा था नक्सली
वीरेंद्र यादव के पीछे नक्सली लंबे समय से हमला के फिराक में थे। नक्सलियों के द्वारा कई बार वीरेंद्र यादव के हत्या करने को लेकर पोस्टर भी चिपकाया था। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में वीरेंद्र यादव की आने की सूचना नक्सलियों को पहले से ही थी। यही कारण रहा होगा कि नक्सली सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में दर्शक दीर्घा में चादर ओढ़ कर हथियारों के साथ बैठे थे। वीरेंद्र यादव कुर्सी पर बैठ सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम देख रहे थे इसी दौरान नक्सलियों ने हमला कर दिया जिसमें वीरेंद्र यादव की मौत हो गई।

गुरपा के जंगली और पहाड़ी इलाके में बढ़ी चौकसी, सर्च अभियान शुरू

फतेहपुर थानांतर्गत गुरपा ओपी क्षेत्र के जंगली और पहाड़ी इलाके में पुलिस व सुरक्षा बलों ने चौकसी बढ़ा दी है, साथ ही इलाके में सर्च अभियान शुरू कर दिया है। पुलिस और एसएसबी ने रविवार को गुरपा के जंगली और पहाड़ी इलाकों में सर्च अभियान चलाया है। इस दौरान नक्सलियों के ठहरने के ठिकानों पर सघन तलाशी भी ली गई।

बाराचट्टी के महुआरी गांव में नक्सली मुठभेड़ के बाद फतेहपुर की पुलिस और एसएसबी पूरी तरह से चौकस हो गई है। एसएसपी राजीव कुमार मिश्रा और 29वीं वाहिनी सशस्त्र सीमा बल के कमांडेंट राजेश कुमार के निर्देश पर पुलिस व एसएसबी के जवानों ने गुरपा के जंगलों और पहाड़ों में नक्सलियों की टोह में सर्च अभियान चलाया।

