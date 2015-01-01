पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Big Relief For Patients: 300 MA Capacity X ray Machines Will Be Installed In Eight Hospitals Of Gaya District Including Sherghati Subdivision

सहूलियत:मरीजों के लिए बड़ी राहत: शेरघाटी अनुमंडल समेत गया जिले के आठ अस्पतालों में लगेंगी 300 एमए क्षमता वाली एक्स-रे मशीनें

शेरघाटी4 घंटे पहले
  • अब एक्स-रे के लिए निजी क्लिनिक में नहीं पड़ेगा भटकना, पंजीकरण व आवश्यक प्रक्रियाओं के बाद मिलने लगेगी सेवा

चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में मशीनरी का बड़ा महत्व होता है। मशीनें मरीजों की जान बचाने को लेकर तमाम बड़ी सर्जरी में अहम भूमिका निभाती है। मशीनरी के अभाव में योग्य चिकित्सक भी हाथ पर हाथ धरे रह जाते हैं। इसी समस्या को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शेरघाटी अनुमंडल के पांच अस्पतालों सहित पूरे गया जिले के आठ अस्पतालों में 300 एमए की क्षमता वाली एक्स रे मशीन स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया है। पंजीकरण व आवश्यक कागजी प्रक्रियाओं के बाद जिले के आठ चयनित अस्पतालों में यह सुविधा मिलनी शुरू हो जाएगी। इस संबंध में राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के विशेष सचिव सह कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने सिविल सर्जन और प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर आवश्यक निर्देश जारी किया हैं। बता दें कि यह मरीजों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है।

राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के विशेष सचिव सह कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने पत्र में लिखा है कि बिहार चिकित्सा सेवाएं एवं आधारभूत संरचना निगम लिमिटेड द्वारा सूबे के 174 स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में 300 मिली एंपीयर (एमए) क्षमता वाली एक्स रे मशीन स्थापित की जानी है। एक्स-रे मशीन लगाने व संचालन के लिए एटाॅमिक इनर्जी रेगुलेटरी बोर्ड द्वारा निर्गत प्रमाण पत्र की जरूरत होती है। इसलिए बिहार चिकित्सा सेवाएं एवं आधारभूत संरचना निगम लिमिटेड द्वारा चयनित एजेंसी को एक्स-रे मशीन लगाने व संचालन के लिए उन सभी चयनित स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी से संबंधित दस्तावेज की जरूरत है।

इन प्रखंडों के अस्पतालों में लगेंगी 300 एमए की एक्स-रे मशीनें
अनुमंडल के इमामगंज, बाराचट्टी, बांकेबाजार, मोहनपुर और गुरूआ प्रखंड मुख्यालय के अस्पतालों में 300 एम के एक्स-रे मशीन स्थापित की जाएगी। इसके अलावे जिले के बोधगया, फतेहपुर और परैया प्रखंड के अस्पतालों में भी एक्स-रे मशीन लगाई जाएगी। एक्स रे मशीन स्थापित होने के बाद मरीजों को काफी सहुलियत मिलेगी। एक तरह से गरीब मरीजों के लिए यह मशीन वरदान साबित होगा।

पंजीकरण है जरूरी
300 एमए एक्स-रे मशीन स्थापित कराने के लिए पंजीकरण अनिवार्य है। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को एटाॅमिक इनर्जी रेगुलेटरी बोर्ड (एईआरबी) से पंजीकरण कराना आवश्यक होगा।

क्या है मिली एंपीयर| स्वास्थ्य विभाग सूत्रों के अनुसार एक्स-रे मशीन के लिए मिली एंपीयर एक तकनीकी शब्द है। जो एक्स-रे ट्यूब से निर्धारित समय के भीतर विशेषकर सेकेंड में होने वाले रेडिएशन को मिली एंपीयर में मापा जाता है।

