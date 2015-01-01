पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:सावधान! यहां बीच सड़क पर है हादसे का पोल

शेरघाटी2 घंटे पहले
  • शेरघाटी-सोनडीहा मार्ग के बीच में लगा पोल दे रहा हादसे को न्योता, विभाग लापरवाह

शेरघाटी से सोनडीहा जानेवाली रास्ते में अमरपुर गांव के पास मुख्य मार्ग पर बीच सड़क पर पिछले कई सालों से बिजली पोल लगा है जो दुर्घटना को निमंत्रण दे रहा है। कोहरा या फिर रात में सड़क के बीचोबीच लगा पोल कई बार लोगों को नजर नहीं आता है। इस कारण से यदि किसी वाहन की टक्कर से पोल टूट जाता है तो भयंकर घटना घटित होने से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

फिर भी विद्युत विभाग मुख्य सड़क पर लगे पोल को हटाने का अबतक प्रयास नहीं किया है। यह सोचनीय व चिंतनीय है। इधर स्थानीय लोग बताते हैं कि दिन में तो वाहन सवार किसी तरह सड़क के बीचों बीच खड़े पोल से बचकर गुजर जाते हैं परंतु रात के अंधेरे में हमेशा पोल से टक्कर होने की संभावना बनी रहती है।
जब कच्ची सड़क थी तब भी लगा था पोल
सर्दी का मौसम भी अब धीरे-धीरे अपने रंग में आता जा रहा है। इस कारण पिछले दो दिनों से कुहासा है। संभावना है कि जल्द ही पूरा इलाका कोहरे की आगोश में चला जाएगा। ऐसे में कोहरे के दौरान सड़क के बीच में खड़ा ये बिजली पोल दिखाई न देने की वजह से वाहन चालकों के लिए खासा मुसीबत बन सकता हैं।

सोनडीहा आदि गांव में जाने के लिए मुख्य मार्ग होने की वजह से दुर्घटना होने का अधिक भय बना हुआ रहता है। अमरपुर गांव के दर्जनों लोग बताते हैं कि पहले जब कच्ची सड़क थी तब भी पोल थी आज जब कालीकरण हो गई है तब भी पोल वहीं खड़ी है।
ग्रामीणों के लिए जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है पोल
स्थानीय ग्रामीण कहते हैं कि आसपास के लोग जो बिजली पोल का जानते हैं, वो रात में भी साइड होकर निकल जाते हैं लेकिन वैसे लोग जो इस इलाके में अपने रिश्तेदारों के यहां रात में वाहन से आनेवाले हैं, वो खतरे में पड़ सकते हैं। ग्रामीण कहते हैं कि पोल में करंट भी प्रवाहित होते रहता है। करीब दो माह पहले एक मवेशी पोल के संपर्क में आया जिससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई थी।
प्रक्रिया पूर्ण होने के बाद स्थानांतरित होगा पोल
इस संबंध में शेरघाटी विद्युत विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंत सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि जिस विभाग के अधीनस्थ सड़क है उस विभाग को सड़क पर लगे बिजली पोल को हटाने के लिए लिखित देना पड़ेगा। विभाग को यह भी बताना होगा कि किस जगह पोल लगाया जाएगा। इसके बाद पोल हटाने में आए खर्च को भी उस विभाग को ही देना पड़ेगा। तब जाकर बिजली विभाग पोल को स्थानांतरित कर पाएगा।

