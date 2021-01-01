पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुस्सा:इंटर का एडमिट कार्ड न मिलने पर काॅलेज की छात्राओं ने किया हंगामा व तोड़फोड़

शेरघाटी2 घंटे पहले
  • वीएस राय महिला काॅलेज का मामला, पिछले साल भी 700 छात्राएं परीक्षा देने से रह गईं थी वंचित

परीक्षा के पहले एडमिट कार्ड न मिलने के कारण शहर के नईबाजार स्थित विजय शंकर राय महिला काॅलेज के छात्राओं का धैर्य सोमवार को जबाव दे गया। हुआ यूं कि जब इंटर की छात्राएं काॅलेज पहुंची तो मुख्य द्वार बंद मिला।

आवाज लगाने व इंतजार के बाद भी काॅलेज प्रबंधन व अन्य कर्मचारियों से न मिलने के कारण वे आक्रोशित हो गई और काॅलेज गेट के सामने जमकर हंगामा किया। इन छात्रों ने काॅलेज में तोड़फोड़ कर दी। मुख्य द्वार में लगी गेट को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। सूचना मिलते ही एसएचओ अरविंद कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और छात्राओं को किसी तरह समझा बुझाकर शांत किया।

बता दें कि वीएस राय महिला काॅलेज में इंटर की 769 छात्राएं हैं जिन्हें एडमिट कार्ड नहीं मिला है। इधर काॅलेज प्रबंधन का कहना है कि बिहार बोर्ड ने प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए डमी एडमिट कार्ड जारी किया था। डमी एडमिट कार्ड के माध्यम से छात्राएं प्रैक्टिकल की परीक्षा दी थी। लेकिन फाइनल परीक्षा में शामिल होने के एडमिट कार्ड नहीं आया है। इसके लिए पूरी तरह बिहार बोर्ड जिम्मेवार है। क्योंकि यदि काॅलेज में किसी तरह की त्रुटि होती होती बिहार बोर्ड डमी एडमिट कार्ड जारी नहीं करता।

छात्राओं का भविष्य हो रहा बर्बाद

छात्रा निशु कुमारी सहित दर्जनों छात्राओं ने बताया कि सरकार हमलोगों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है। यदि काॅलेज में कमी थी तो उसका अखबार में विज्ञापन देना चाहिए था। काॅलेज प्रबंधन भी पूरी तरह जिम्मेवार है क्योंकि उसकी काॅलेज में त्रुटि है तो छात्राओं को नामांकन क्यों कराया। छात्राओं ने कहा कि सरकार और काॅलेज मिलकर 769 छात्राओं के भविष्य को बर्बाद करने पर तुली है।

नामांकन से लेकर फॉर्म फिलअप करने तक लगे सात हजार रुपए

इंटर की परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाली छात्रा सुरूचि कुमारी ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि नाम लिखाने, रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने से लेकर फार्म फिलअप करने तक 7000 हजार रुपए काॅलेज में जमा किए। इसके बाद भी एडमिट कार्ड नहीं आया है। ऐसे में उसका एक साल बर्बाद हो जाएगा। उसने बताया कि बिहार बोर्ड ने जब उसका नाम इस काॅलेज में नामांकन के लिए एलाॅट किया तो उसने नामांकन कराया। यदि काॅलेज में त्रुटि थी तो बिहार बोर्ड को नामांकन के लिए वीएसराय महिला काॅलेज एलाॅट नहीं करना चाहिए था। काॅलेज प्रबंधन और बिहार बोर्ड की गलती के कारण उसका भविष्य अंधकारमय नजर आ रहा है।

