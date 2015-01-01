पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य:परिवार नियोजन में महिलाओं की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी, अभियानों का दिखा असर

शेरघाटी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंडोम का इस्तेमाल करने वाले पुरुषों की संख्या में 4 गुना इजाफा

जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा चलाये गये अभियानों व विशेष पखवारा का असर दिखने लगा है। बीते पांच सालों में परिवार नियोजन के विभिन्न साधनों के प्रति महिलाओं व पुरुषों में जागरुकता व इसे अपनाया जाना इस बात की ओर इशारा करता है। वहीं जिला में 15 से 49 वर्ष की शादीशुदा महिलाओं में परिवार नियोजन को लेकर हुए सर्वेक्षण से यह स्पष्ट दिखा है कि अभी भी महिलाएं परिवार नियोजन में आगे हैं।
एनएफएचएस-5 में जारी किया गया रिपोर्ट
हाल ही में राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 (2019-20) जारी किया गया है। इसमें दिये गये आंकड़ों के मुताबिक परिवार नियोजन के विभिन्न साधनों को अपनाने वाली महिलाओं का कुल प्रतिशत 73.3 प्रतिशत है। पूर्व में जारी राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 (2015-16) में यह आंकड़ा महज 35.7 प्रतिशत ही रहा था। महिलाओं के बीच परिवार नियोजन के आधुनिक साधनों के इस्तेमाल में भी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक 33.8 फीसदी से बढ़कर यह आंकड़ा 52.5 फीसदी हो गया है।
परिवार नियोजन पर लगातार हुए है कार्यक्रम
परिवार नियोजन के कार्यक्रमों के जमीनीस्तर पर उतारने में स्वास्थ्य विभाग हमेशा गंभीर रहा है। पुरुषों ने महिलाओं पर परिवार नियोजन के भार को कम करने की कोशिश की है। इस संख्या को बढ़ाने का निरंतर प्रयास किया जा रहा है। बेहतर प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने के साथ जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण के लिए परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रम काफी महत्वपूर्ण साबित हुए हैं।
महिला बांध्याकरण में 10 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी
एनएफएचएस-5 के मुताबिक परिवार नियोजन को लेकर महिला बांध्याकरण का आंकड़ा 41.5 फीसदी है। जबकि एनएफएचएस-4 में महिला बांध्याकरण का यह आंकड़ा 31.5 फीसदी दर्ज किया गया था। गर्भनिरोधक गोलियों का इस्तेमाल करने वाली महिलाओं का आंकड़ा 1.9 प्रतिशत है जबकि वर्ष 2015-16 में यह आंकड़ा केवल 0.5 प्रतिशत रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें