चुनाव परिणाम:शेरघाटी से मंजू अग्रवाल को मिली जीत, राजद ने सभी समीकरणों को तोड़ जदयू के विनोद प्रसाद को हराया

शेरघाटी2 घंटे पहले
गत दो विधानसभा चुनाव हारने के बाद राजद प्रत्याशी मंजू अग्रवाल इस विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी कमजोरी दूर करने में कामयाब रही। जनता से संपर्क व एनडीए वोटों में सेंधमारी करने में सफल रही। वहीं राजद के युवा नेता तेजस्वी यादव के 10 लाख युवाओं की नौकरी और चुनाव जीतते ही शेरघाटी को जिला बनाने के वादा को मतदाता तक पहुंचाने की रणनीति में कामयाब रही। खास बात यह रही कि दो बार निर्दलीय चुनाव हारने के बाद इस बार राजद से टिकट लेने में कामयाब रही और एनडीए वोटों को अपने पाले में करने में भी कामयाब रही। वहीं जदयू प्रत्याशी डा. विनोद प्रसाद यादव को अगड़ों जाति के नाराजगी भारी पड़ा। लगातार दो बार चुनाव जीतने के कारण एंटीइनकैंबेसी को वे दूर नहीं कर सके। यहीं कारण है कि राजद प्रत्याशी मंजू ने शेरघाटी विधानसभा में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया।

तेजस्वी की रैली ने बदली तस्वीर
शेरघाटी के रंगलाल इंटर स्कूल के मैदान में तेजस्वी यादव के रैली ने भी संजीवनी का काम किया। इसके अलावा वैश्य समाज, अगड़ी जाति और मांझी वोटों को भी अपने पाले में हासिल करने में सफल रही। अति पिछड़ा वोटों में भी सेंधमारी की। शेेरघाटी विधानसभा से एमआईएमआईएम पार्टी के उम्मीदवार भी मैदान में थे। अंतिम समय में शेरघाटी के रंगलाल इंटर स्कूल के मैदान में एमआईएमआईएम प्रमुख ओवैसी ने यहां सभी भी की थी। सभा में उमड़ी भीड़ देखकर लगता था कि राजद प्रत्याशी को बहुत घाटा होने वाला है लेकिन राजद प्रत्याशी ने अपने बेस वोट को जहां बिखरने से बचा लिया, वहीं एनडीए वोटों में सेंधमारी कर करीब साढ़े 17 हजार वोटों से जीत दर्ज कर ली।

कार्यकर्ताओं के बल पर कुमार सर्वजीत को मिली जीत

टनकुप्पा | बोधगया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्यााशी कुमार सर्वजीत की जीत की टनकुप्पा प्रखंड में चर्चा है। चुनावी परिणाम के आते ही टनकुप्पा प्रखंड में हर जगहों पर चर्चा का बाजार गर्म होते देखा गया। मुख्य रूप से चर्चा दो बिंदुओं पर लगातार होती रही। पहली बात तो यह कि पूर्व में बोधगया विधानसभा में लगातार किसी ने दूसरी बार विधायक नहीं बना। इस बार फिर चुनाव जीतकर परंपरा तोड़ डाला। दूसरी,कुमार सर्वजीत कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर नामांकन से लेकर चुनाव होने तक क्षेत्र में एक दिन भी चुनाव प्रचार या कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलने पुरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र में नहीं पहुंचे। कार्यकर्ताओं के बल - बूते पर घर बैठे चुनाव में विजय मिली। उनकी जीत पर कार्यकर्माओं ने खुशी जाहिर किया है। मुख्य रूप से पूर्व प्रखंड अध्यक्ष कपिलदेव यादव, अध्यक्ष उमेश दास, मुखिया अनीता देवी, मुखिया बेबी कुमारी, मुखिया प्रेमा देवी, मुखिया कन्हाई पासवान, दिलीप यादव, हरि पासवान, राजद जिला संगठन सचिव रवि कुमार, जिप सदस्य महेन्द्र यादव, जिला युवा सचिव गोल्डेन यादव, पूर्व मुखिया अनिल यादव व उमेश पहलवान, ललन यादव पैक्स अध्यक्ष व संजय यादव पैक्स अध्यक्ष ने खुशी व्यक्त किया है।

