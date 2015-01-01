पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:रानीगंज व करमौनी हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर पर अब मिलेंगी टेलीमेडिसीन सुविधाएं

शेरघाटी5 घंटे पहले
  • सुदूरवर्ती क्षेत्र के निवासियों को मिलेगा जटिल रोग से सं​बंधित चिकित्सीय परामर्श, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के आवश्यक प्रशिक्षण के संबंध में सिविल सर्जन ने भेजा दिशा-निर्देश

सुदूरवर्ती क्षेत्र के लोगों को विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों द्वारा जटिल रोगों के इलाज से संबंधित चिकित्सीय परामर्श देने की सुविधा प्रदान करने की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग निरंतर प्रयासरत है। इस दिशा में शेरघाटी अनुमंडल के रानीगंज व करमौनी स्थित हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटरों पर टेलीमेडिसीन की सुविधा पुन: प्रारंभ करायी जायेगी।

चिह्नित हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर पर टेलीमेडिसीन की सुविधा पुन: प्रारंभ करने के संबंध में राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर ईकाई के राज्य कार्यक्रम अधिकारी डॉ. एके शाही ने सिविल सर्जन को पत्र के माध्यम से स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के आवश्यक प्रशिक्षण के संबंध में दिशा निर्देश भेजा है।

सुदूरवर्ती इलाकों के लिए प्रभावी है टेलीमेडिसीन

राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के तहत टेलीमेडिसीन सुविधा सुदूरवर्ती लोगों के लिए काफी अधिक प्रभावी होगा। टेलीमेडिसीन के माध्यम से कई तरह की बीमारियों जैसे ह्रदय रोग, बाल व महिला रोग, हड्डी व त्वचा संबंधी समस्याओं सहित न्यूरो व फिजियोथेरेपी से संबंधित चिकित्सीय परामर्श प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। नि:शुल्क मिलने वाली इस सुविधा से कोविड प्रभावित भी आवश्यक परामर्श प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

गया सहित 6 अन्य जिलों को किया शामिल

पत्र में कहा गया है कि विभिन्न हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर को एम्स पटना के साथ टेलीमेडिसीन सेवा प्रदान करने के लिए स्पोक्स के रूप में संबंद्ध किया गया है। बाधित हुई टेलीमेडिसीन सेवा को यथाशीघ्र बहाल किया जाए। टेलीमेडिसीन के सॉफ्टवेयर में हुए बदलाव के कारण चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों व कर्मियों का पुन: प्रशिक्षण 14 दिसंबर को ऑनलाइन कराया जायेगा।

इस प्रशिक्षण में चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी सहित जिला व क्षेत्रीय अनुश्रवण एवं मूल्यांकन पदाधिकारी समेत अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मी भी शामिल होंगे। राज्य में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को प्रभावी बनाने के लिए टेलीमेडिसीन सुविधा को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है। गया सहित पटना, बेगूसराय, कटिहार, मुजफ्फपुर, नालंदा व वैशाली जिलों में इससे टेलीमेडिसीन सेवाओं को प्रारंभ किया जायेगा। इस जिलों से लगभग 43 हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर को जोड़ा जायेगा।

आवश्यक इलाज के लिए मिल सकेगी टेलीमेडिसीन सुविधा

कोरोना संकटकाल के दौरान चिकित्सीय सुविधाओं को आमलोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए शुरू की गयी टेलीमेडिसीन सुविधा का लाभ पुन: मिल सकेगा। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति द्वारा प्रशिक्षण को लेकर भी आवश्यक कार्य किये गये हैं। उन्होंने ने बताया कि टेलीमेडिसीन की मदद से सुदूरवर्ती गांवों के लोग को ऑनलाइन चिकित्सीय परामर्श दिया जा सकेगा।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में टेलीमेडिसिन सुविधा होगा बेहतर विकल्प

जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक नीलेश कुमार ने बताया विषम भौगोलिक परिस्थितियों के कारण दूर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं पहुंचाने की दिशा में टेलीमेडिसीन सुविधा बेहतर विकल्प साबित होगा। कोरोना संकट के बीच इन सेवाओं को पुन: प्रारंभ करने की दिशा में चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों से विचार विमर्श किया गया है।
नीलेश कुमार, जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक, गया

