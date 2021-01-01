पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:शेरघाटी-चेरकी सड़क पर तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर मजदूर की मौत

शेरघाटी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में अलग-अलग जगह सड़क हादसों में दो लोगों ने गंवाई जान

मंगलवार को शेरघाटी-चेरकी रोड के चिताब के निकट मुख्य मार्ग सड़क हादसे में ट्रैक्टर पर काम करने वाले एक मजदूर की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान श्रीरामपुर पंचायत के बालीपर निवासी विकास मांझी के रूप में हुई। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में ले लिया और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गया मेडिकल काॅलेज भेज दिया।

इधर सड़क हादसे में मजदूर की मौत की खबर सुनते ही परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। परिजनों को रो रोकर बुरा हाल है। पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि मजदूर ट्रैक्टर चालक के साथ काम करता था। तेज गति से चल रही ट्रैक्टर जब सड़क पर बने स्पीड ब्रेकर को पार करने लगा तो मजदूर अनियंत्रित हो कर ट्रैक्टर से नीचे सड़क पर गिर गया, और ट्रैक्टर के पिछले पहिया उसे कुचलते हुए निकल गया।

बाइक-ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर में एक की मौत
टिकारी कुर्था रोड में मऊ बाजार शिवाला के पास एक बाइक की टक्कर सामने से आ रही ट्रैक्टर से हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई जबकि बाइक पर सवार दूसरे आदमी को भी चोट आई है। पूछे जाने पर मउ ओपी इंचार्ज रंजन चौधरी ने बताया कि दुर्घटना के बाद चालक ट्रैक्टर छोड़कर भाग गया।

वहीं मृत व्यक्ति की पहचान नीतीश कुमार गांव पैनापुर, विक्रम के रूप में हुई है। जख्मी सवार भी उसी के गांव का रोहित कुमार है। मृतक के शरीर को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गया मगध मेडिकल भेजा जा रहा है और अन्य आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाने की बात कहीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser