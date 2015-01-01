पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:प्रसव के बाद ज्यादा रक्तस्राव होने से बनकटी की प्रसूता की मौत

सिधवलियाएक घंटा पहले
  • निजी क्लिनिक पर लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप

महम्मदपुर मोड़ पर स्थित एक निजी क्लीनिक में प्रसव कराने गई बैकुंठपुर थाना उत्तर बनकटी की एक महिला का इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मृत महिला रसूल मियां की पुत्री जमीला खातून है। बताया जाता है कि जमीला खातून को जैसे ही प्रसव पीड़ा शुरू हुआ परिजन उसे इलाज के लिए बैकुण्ठपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में इलाज के लिए ले गए। डाक्टरों ने प्रसव पीड़िता की तत्काल इलाज कर गोपालगंज रेफर कर दिया।गांव की एक आशा कार्यकर्ता पार्वती कुंवर प्रसव पीड़ित के परिजन को बहला फुसलाकर इलाज के लिए महम्मदपुर मोड़ पर स्थित एक निजी क्लीनिक विश्वनाथ सेवा सदन में ले गयी।जहां इलाज के बाद प्रसव पीड़िता को बच्चा तो हो गया किंतु महिला के शरीर से खून निकालना बंद नहीं हुआ।

जिसके बाद से क्लिनिक के डॉक्टरों द्वारा महिला को दवा सुई देकर मोतिहारी भेज दिया गया। मोतिहारी इलाज के लिए जाने के दौरान रास्ते मे ही महिला की मौत हो गयी। परिजन जब महिला की शव लेकर महम्मदपुर क्लिनिक में पहुंचे तो क्लिनिक के डॉक्टरों व कर्मियों द्वारा परिजनों को भगा दिया गया। इस मामले में प्रसव पीड़ित महिला के पिता ने महम्मदपुर थाने में आवेदन देकर निजी क्लीनिक के डॉक्टर सीके यादव की लापरवाही से हुई मौत के मामले में कानूनी कार्रवाई के साथ न्याय की गुहार लगाई है।

