दर्दनाक:बिटिया की डोली उठाने से पहले, बहन की उठ गई अर्थी,मातमी सन्नाटे के बीच हुई शादी

सिधवलिया4 घंटे पहले
  • हादसे ने उजाड़ी दी दो घरों की खुशियां,मांगलिक गीतों की जगह निकलते रहे गम के आंसू , मटकोड़ा की रश्म पूरा करने के लिए जा रही थीं सभी महिलाएं ,बेकाबू ट्रक ने सात लोगों को रौंद दिया था

सोमवार की देर शाम महम्मदपुर थाने के बहदुरा गांव के समीप तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सात महिलाओं को रौंद डाला था।जिसमें दो महिलाओं की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई थी।जबकि पांच महिलाएं गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई थी। सिपाही प्रसाद को यह दिन हमेशा याद रहेगा। एक तरफ बेटी की शादी की तैयारी चल रही थी। वहीं दूसरी तरफ उनकी बहन की मौत हो गई।बहदुरा गांव निवासी सिपाही प्रसाद की बेटी की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए दुर्गावती देवी मायके आई थी।दुर्गावती देवी का ससुराल सिधवलिया थाने के सलेमपुर में है। भतीजी की शादी की उमंग में दुर्गावती देवी शादी की गीत गाते हुए अपनी रस्म अदा करने में व्यस्त थी। तभी अचानक उन पर मुसीबतों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही दुर्गावती के ससुराल वाले भी पहुंच गए।

मौत बनकर सड़क पर दौड़ा ट्रक, एक पल में ही सब कुछ हो गया खत्म
किसी ने कल्पना भी नहीं की होगी की शादी की रश्म पूरे करने जा रही महिलाओं के साथ क्या होने वाला है। मौत बनकर सड़क पर दौड़ रहा ट्रक ने ऐसा तांडव मचाया की शादी की सारी खुशियां एक पल में ही खत्म हो गई।इस हादसे में उषा देवी व दुर्गावती देवी की मौत हो गई।जबकि कबूतरी देवी, मुन्नी देवी, शिवानी कुमारी, श्रीकांति देवी तथा कृष्णावती देवी घायल हो गई।

बबिता देवी ने बचाई लगभग एक दर्जन महिलाओं की जान
महम्मदपुर के बहदुरा में दुर्घटना में दुर्गावती और उषा की ही नही बल्कि अन्य दस पन्द्रह महिलाओं की जान जा सकती थी।गांव व पंचायत के उमेश कुमार यादव बताते है कि यह बहादुरी भरा कार्य इसी गांव के लालबाबू साह की पत्नी बबिता ने कर दिखाया ।जिसने मटकोर की रश्म तेल सिंदूर देने के बाद गीत गाने में मशगूल दस पन्द्रह महिलाओं को अपनी जान पर खेलकर सड़क किनारे से धकेल के नीचे गढ्ढे में कर दिया था।बबिता ने पहले ही सड़क पर दूर से तेज व अनियंत्रित गति से आ रहे ट्रक को देखते ही मटकोर की रश्म से लौट रही महिलाओं को सड़क से किनारे करना शुरू कर दिया था।लेकिन कम समय होने तथा होनी को और ही मंजूर होने के कारण दुर्गावती और उषा को बचाने में कामयाब नही हो सकी।

मां की ममता से वंचित हुए बच्चे
बहदुरा गांव की उषा देवी की सड़क हादसे में हुई मौत के बाद उसके तीन छोटे बच्चों की परवरिश पर ग्रहण लग गया है। उषा देवी के तीन बेटों में बड़ा बेटा अमित 14 , मझौला बेटा अंकित 12 व छोटा बेटा अनुराग 10 वर्ष का जो अचानक हुई इस हादसे से बिलखकर रो रहे थे।

पांच घंटे तक जाम रही सड़क
बहदुरा में दुर्घटना में दो महिलाओं की मौत और पांच महिलाओं की घायल होने के बाद पांच घण्टे तक एसएच 90 जाम रहा इस दौरान प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों के साथ जन प्रतिनिधियों को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।घटना के बाद से राजापट्टी से लेकर महम्मदपुर तक वाहनों की कतार लग गयी।

