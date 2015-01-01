पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:सिधवलिया में बेकाबू ट्रक ने मटकोड़ करने जा रही आठ महिलाओं को रौंदा,तीन की मौत ,पांच गंभीर रूप से जख्मी

सिधवलिया8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हादसे के बाद शादी की खुशियां मातम में हुई तब्दील ,घायलों को इलाज के लिए कराया गया भर्ती
  • बहदुरा के पास हुआ हादसा, सभी मृतक व जख्मी एक ही गांव के, चालक वाहन सहित हुआ फरार

सोमवार की देर रात बेकाबू ट्रक ने सात महिला समेत एक बच्चे को रौंद डाला।जिसमें मौके पर ही दो महिला की मौत हो गई।जबकि एक बच्चा हादसे के बाद से गायब है।वहीं पांच महिलाएं गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई।जिन्हें इलाज के सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया है।हादसे के बाद चालक वाहन सहित भागने में सफल रहा। मौत की खबर मिलते ही लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और सड़क जाम कर दिया। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस लोगों शांत कराने में जुटी हुई है। घायलों में दो की हालत गंभीर बताई जाती है।घटना लगभग 9 बजे रात की बताई जाती है।

शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदली : सोमवार की देर शाम तक सिपाही प्रसाद के घर मांगलिक गीत गाए जा रहे था। सभी इस घटना से अनजान थे।लेकिन कुछ ही देर बाद सड़क पर मौत बनकर दौड़ा ट्रक ने ऐसा कोहराम मचाया की पलभर में ही सारी खुशियां मातम में तब्दील हो गई।गुस्साए लोगों ने किया सड़क किया जाम : इस घटना के बाद लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और सड़क पर उतर आए। ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम कर यातायात को ठप कर दिया। खबर लिखे जाने तक पुलिस लोगों को समझा रही थी।

शादी में मटकोड़ रश्म को पूरा करने के लिए जा रही थी महिलाएं
महम्मदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बहदुरा गांव निवासी सिपाही प्रसाद के घर उनके बेटे की शादी हो रही है। इसको लेकर घर की महिलाएं मटकोड़ा रश्म को पूरा करने के लिए सड़क के पार जा रही थी।इसी दौरान तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सभी को रौंद डाला।जिसमें उषा देवी तथा दुर्गावती देवी की मौके पेड़ ही मौत हो गई।जबकि एक बच्चा लापता हो गया।जो महिला के गोद में था। वहीं पांच महिलाएं गंभीर से जख्मी हो गई। हादसे के बाद मुहम्मदपुर - लखनपुर रोड पर अफरा तफरी मच गई।महिलाओं के चीख पुकार सुनकर लोग घरों से निकले।जिसके बाद सभी को अस्पताल भेजा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें