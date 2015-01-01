पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:बड़गांव में इस बार नहीं लगेगा छठ मेला, सार्वजनिक पूजा-पाठ पर भी रहेगी रोक

सिलाव7 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना को लेकर प्रतिबंध, राजगीर एसडीओ संजय कुमार व डीएसपी सोमनाथ प्रसाद ने पूजा कमिटी, पंडा कमेटी व ग्रामीणों के साथ बड़गांव में बैठक कर लिया निर्णय

कोरोना को लेकर इस वर्ष बड़गांव में छठ मेला का आयोजन नही किया जाएगा। साथ ही सार्वजनिक पूजा पाठ पर भी रोक रहेगी। शुक्रवार को राजगीर एसडीओ संजय कुमार और डीएसपी सोमनाथ प्रसाद ने पूजा कमिटी, पंडा कमेटी और ग्रामीणों के साथ प्राथमिक विद्यालय बड़गांव में बैठक की । एसडीओ ने बताया कि केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थल पर पूजा पाठ का आयोजन को प्रतिबंधित रखा गया है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि संक्रमण का प्रसार न हो इसलिए सभी लोग स्वास्थ्य हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए अपने अपने घरों में ही छठ पर्व करें। उन्होंने कहा कि बड़गांव सूर्यपीठ में हजारों लोग छठ पर्व में इकट्ठे होते हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में यदि कोई एक भी संक्रमण प्रभावित व्यक्ति होगा तो अनेकों लोग इसकी चपेट में आयेंगे। सभी की जिम्मेवारी है कि लोगों को जागरूक करें। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कोई नया गाइड लाइन मिला तो उसपर अमल किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन ने सिर्फ सि गृह मंत्रालय निर्देश की जानकारी दी है। सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य के दृष्टिकोण से पंडा कमिटी और छठ पूजा समिति के लोगों को निर्णय लेना है कि इसे किस प्रकार से लोगों के बीच रखेगें। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया गया है बल्कि इस संक्रमण से लोग बचें और सभी लोग सुखी व स्वस्थ रहें।

जताया एतराज
पंडा कमिटी के अध्यक्ष शशिकांत पांडेय ने पूर्ण पाबंदी पर एतराज जताया। उन्होंने कहा कि स्थानीय एवं क्षेत्रीय लोगों को छठ घाट पर पूजा करने की छूट देने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि छठ आस्था का पर्व है। छठ व्रतियों की मन्नत इस धाम से जुड़ा रहता है। मेला को प्रतिबंधित किया जाये लेकिन स्थानीय एवं क्षेत्रीय लोगों को इस धाम में छठ पूजा करने की अनुमति हो। स्थानीय लोगों ने भी प्रशासन व सरकार के इस फैसले पर एतराज एतराज जताया। बैठक में दर्जनों की संख्या में स्थानीय लोग भी उपस्थित हुए। इन लोगों ने इस धाम पर कोरोना काल की दुहाई देकर छठ पूजा करने से रोक पर एतराज जताया। कहा कि बड़गांव को राजकीय मेला का दर्जा दिया गया है लेकिन जान बूझकर प्रशासन द्वारा आस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर नालंदा थानाध्यक्ष शशि रंजन, बीडीओ डा. अंजनी कुमार, पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य सुधीर कुमार, पंडा कमिटी के उपाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार मिश्रा, कोषाध्यक्ष पवन कुमार बिहारी, राजकुमार मिश्रा, गोरेलाल, भुनेश्वर पांडेय, रामाशीष सिंह, विनय सिंह, रामजय सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

