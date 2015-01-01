पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:आपसी विवाद में दो पक्षों के बीच हुई मारपीट, मां-बेटे हुए जख्मी, इलाजरत

सिमरीबख्तियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • थाने क्षेत्र के सिटानाबाद उत्तरी वार्ड नंबर आठ की घटना, मामला दर्ज

बख्तियारपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सिटानाबाद उत्तरी वार्ड नंबर 8 में आपसी विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट में मां-बेटे सहित आधा दर्जन जख्मी हो गए। घटना में जख्मी का इलाज अनुमंडल अस्पताल सिमरी बख्तियारपुर कराने के बाद बेहतर इलाज हेतु सदर अस्पताल सहरसा भेज दिया।

इधर पीड़ित परिवार ने बख्तियारपुर थाना में लिखित आवेदन देकर 7 लोगों के ऊपर जबरन मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। दिए आवेदन में जख्मी के परिजन ने बताया कि सिटानाबाद उत्तरी वार्ड नंबर 8 बालू टोला निवासी मोहम्मद जसीम ने कहा है कि मंगलवार दोपहर बाद पड़ोस के मो. इलियास, मो. अब्बास, मो. मुमताज उर्फ छेदी, मो. जावेद, बीवी आसमा, बीवी राशिद, बीबी रवीना सभी ने एकत्रित होकर लाठी-डंडे लेकर जबरन घुस गया लूटपाट करते हुए मारपीट करने लगा।

जिसमें मेरा भाभी हमीदा एवं भतीजा मो. अनस को मारपीट कर बुरी तरह जख्मी कर दिया। लोगों की सहयोग से जख्मी को इलाज के लिए अनुमंडल अस्पताल लाया गया जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज हेतु मो अनस को सदर अस्पताल सहरसा भेज दिया।

