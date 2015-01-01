पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:अज्ञात नवजात बच्ची को पुलिस ने चाइल्ड हेल्प लाइन के हवाले किया

सिमरीएक घंटा पहले
सिमरी थाना क्षेत्र के बड़का सिंघनपुरा गांव के टेम्पो स्टैंड में शुक्रवार की सुबह एक टेम्पो में नवजात बच्ची मिली। बताया जा रहा है कि प्रत्येक दिन की तरह गुरुवार को भी गांव के स्टैंड में वाहन लगे हुए थे।उसी रात किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति द्वारा स्टैंड में खड़ी वाहन में बच्ची को रख दिया गया था।जैसे ही लोग सुबह घर से बाहर टहलने के लिये निकले।टेम्पू से बच्चे की रोने की आवाज आ रही थी।जब लोगों ने जाकर देखा तो एक नवजात बच्ची टेम्पो के सीट पर पड़ी रो रही है।

इस घटना की सूचना जैसे ही अन्य ग्रामीणों को लगी और देखते ही देखते लोगों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। इस घटना की जानकारी ग्रामीणों द्वारा थाने को दिया गया। उसके बाद पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंच बच्ची को अपने कब्जे में ली।जिसके बाद बच्ची का मेडिकल जांच कराकर करा कर चाइल्ड हेल्प लाइन को सौंप दिया गया। गौरतलब हो कि परित्यक्त नवजात के मिलने से इलाके में तरह तरह की चर्चाएं हो रही हैं। दो दिनों पूर्व नावानगर इलाके के सिकरौल क्षेत्र में स्थित गोपपुर गांव में भी परित्यक्त नवजात मिला था। जिसे चाइल्ड लाइन को सौंप दिया गया था।

