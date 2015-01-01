पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:पूजा के दौरान कोरोना से बचाव के निर्देशों का पालन की अपील, शांति समिति ने की बैठक

शुक्रवार को थाना में 14 नवम्बर शनिवार को होने वाली लक्ष्मी पूजा को लेकर सिरदला थाना परिसर में प्रशासन द्वारा शांति समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई । जिसकी अध्यक्षता थानाध्यक्ष आशीष कुमार मिश्रा ने किया । बैठक में स्थानीय लक्ष्मी पूजा समिति के सदस्यों को थानाध्यक्ष के द्वारा गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा कोविड-19 को लेकर जारी किये गये दिशा-निर्देश के संबंध में जानकारी दी गई । बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा लक्ष्मी पूजा के दौरान पूजा समिति के सदस्यों को विशेष दिशा निर्देश दिए गये हैं । जिसमें मेला का आयोजन नहीं करें । पूजा के दौरान पूजा के लिये अलग से पंडाल नहीं बनाने, पूजा स्थल के आसपास किसी भी खाद्य सामग्री की दुकान पर प्रतिबंध लगाने, विसर्जन जुलूस की अनुमति नहीं है ।

